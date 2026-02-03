Delhi High Court rejects second revision bid in property cheating case, cites bar on ‘backdoor entry’

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the man’s revision petition, which was filed after he had failed before both the trial court and the session court, and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000, to be deposited with the Bharat Ke Veer platform.
Justice Girish Kathpalia found that the petitioner, along with other co-accused, has already sold the alleged property to a third person. (Image is enhanced using AI)
“What is explicitly prohibited by law cannot be allowed a backdoor entry unless the petitioner is able to establish a case of gross injustice,” the court observed.
Background
A property developer, the complainant, alleged that the petitioner laong with other co-accised induced him to make a part payment of Rs 30 lakh for purchasing and developing a property in Shivalik.
The petitioner and other accused allegedly represented to the complainant that they had the authority to sell the property by virtue of the power of attorney.
However, it was later found that the original allottee of the property had passed away, making the power of attorney invalid and inoperative.
The property in question was neither transferred nor was the part payment of Rs 30 lakh returned to the complainant.
It was placed on record that the complainant subsequently discovered that the property had been sold to third parties, following which criminal proceedings were initiated alleging cheating and conspiracy.
Findings
After examining the material on record, the trial court found that a prima facie case was made out against the petitioner to proceed with the trial, and therefore, there was no valid reason to interfere with the order.
The said amount of Rs 30 lakh, which was received by the petitioner, was neither refunded to the complainant nor a forfeiture notice issued.
It could have been a case of “gross injustice” if the petitioner returned the said amount to the complainant, then it would have justified the interference of the court based on inherent powers.
The petitioners and co-accused had actually sold the subject property to another person, who further sold it to another person.
It is not a fit case to allow a backdoor entry to a second revision petition filed by the petitioner.
The petitioner is fined Rs 15,000, which is to be deposited online with http://www.bharatkeveer.gov.in,, a platform supporting families of martyred central armed police forces personnel, within one week.
Arguments
The petitioner’s counsel, advocate Amit Alok, argued that the alleged amount of Rs 30 lakh was paid to the co-accused and not to his client, and that the petitioner had only signed the receipts at the request of the co-accused due to ill health.
