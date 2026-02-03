Delhi High Court rejects second revision bid in property cheating case, cites bar on ‘backdoor entry’

The Delhi High Court found the petition "frivolous" and directed the man to pay Rs 10,000 as fine on Bharat Ke Veer platform. (Image is created using AI)

Delhi High Court News: The Delhi High Court recently dismissed a man’s plea filed in a property cheating case, observing that what is explicitly prohibited by law cannot be allowed a “backdoor entry” unless the petitioner can establish a case of “gross injustice”.

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the man’s revision petition, which was filed after he had failed before both the trial court and the session court, and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000, to be deposited with the Bharat Ke Veer platform.

“What is explicitly prohibited by law cannot be allowed a backdoor entry unless the petitioner is able to establish a case of gross injustice,” the court observed.