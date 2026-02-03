Delhi High Court rejects second revision bid in property cheating case, cites bar on ‘backdoor entry’

Delhi High Court News: The Delhi High Court was hearing a man’s revision petition claiming that the alleged part payment made by the complainant was never received by him.

Written by: Richa Sahay
Feb 3, 2026
The Delhi High Court found the petition "frivolous" and directed the man to pay Rs 10,000 as fine on Bharat Ke Veer platform.
Delhi High Court News: The Delhi High Court recently dismissed a man’s plea filed in a property cheating case, observing that what is explicitly prohibited by law cannot be allowed a “backdoor entry” unless the petitioner can establish a case of “gross injustice”.

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the man’s revision petition, which was filed after he had failed before both the trial court and the session court, and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000, to be deposited with the Bharat Ke Veer platform.

Justice Girish Kathpalia found that the petitioner, along with other co-accused, has already sold the alleged property to a third person.

“What is explicitly prohibited by law cannot be allowed a backdoor entry unless the petitioner is able to establish a case of gross injustice,” the court observed.

Background

  • A property developer, the complainant, alleged that the petitioner laong with other co-accised induced him to make a part payment of Rs 30 lakh for purchasing and developing a property in Shivalik.
  • The petitioner and other accused allegedly represented to the complainant that they had the authority to sell the property by virtue of the power of attorney.
  • However, it was later found that the original allottee of the property had passed away, making the power of attorney invalid and inoperative.
  • The property in question was neither transferred nor was the part payment of Rs 30 lakh returned to the complainant.
  • It was placed on record that the complainant subsequently discovered that the property had been sold to third parties, following which criminal proceedings were initiated alleging cheating and conspiracy.

Findings

  • After examining the material on record, the trial court found that a prima facie case was made out against the petitioner to proceed with the trial, and therefore, there was no valid reason to interfere with the order.
  • The said amount of Rs 30 lakh, which was received by the petitioner, was neither refunded to the complainant nor a forfeiture notice issued.
  • It could have been a case of “gross injustice” if the petitioner returned the said amount to the complainant, then it would have justified the interference of the court based on inherent powers.
  • The petitioners and co-accused had actually sold the subject property to another person, who further sold it to another person.
  • It is not a fit case to allow a backdoor entry to a second revision petition filed by the petitioner.
  • The petitioner is fined Rs 15,000, which is to be deposited online with http://www.bharatkeveer.gov.in,, a platform supporting families of martyred central armed police forces personnel, within one week.

Arguments

  • The petitioner’s counsel, advocate Amit Alok, argued that the alleged amount of Rs 30 lakh was paid to the co-accused and not to his client, and that the petitioner had only signed the receipts at the request of the co-accused due to ill health.
  • However, it was admitted that the petitioner signed the receipts for the said amount.
  • Alok further submitted that the said amount of Rs 30 lakh was forfeited because the complainant did not pay the balance amount in time.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

