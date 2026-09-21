Lawyers protesting against BCI chief ‘attacked’, court rejects plea for probe

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by lawyers seeking an independent probe into the alleged assault on advocates outside the Bar Council of India’s office in August and the role of BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra in relation to the incident.

The plea alleged that lawyers were assaulted by unknown assailants outside the BCI’s office during a peaceful demonstration demanding Mishra’s resignation.

Justice Girish Kathpalia dismissed the plea primarily on the ground that they have alternate mechanisms of remedy available to them to address their grievance.

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“No case has been set up by the petitioners to satisfy this court if the SHO concerned is guilty of negligence or inaction. Admittedly, till date no complaint has been lodged by the petitioners before the DCP concerned, what to say of approaching the magistrate concerned…. Not even whisper has been made in the petition as to why these are not considered efficacious remedies,” the court observed in its order.