CJP Parliament march: High Court refuses to order NIA probe into foreign funding claims

Delhi High Court declined to entertain a plea seeking an NIA probe into alleged violence during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' protest.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 08:22 PM IST
Protestors of the CJP at the Parliament street, Jantar Mantar, New Delhi continue their protest on Friday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)Protestors of the CJP at the Parliament street, Jantar Mantar, New Delhi continue their protest on Friday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the allegations of foreign funding and assault of police personnel linked to the Cockroach Janta Party(CJP)-led march to Parliament on July 20 to protest the NEET paper leak and other related issues.

Even as the government suggested that the court can issue a notice, a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted that Supreme Court judgements have already dealt with the procedure to be followed when policemen are injured, and public and private property suffers damage during such cases of “unlawful assembly”.

Also Read | Live video feeds, AI-aided facial recognition: How police are surveilling protesters at Jantar Mantar

Addressing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the government and the petitioner in the case, the High Court said, “Are you saying you’re not following (laid down mandate…. to need court directions)? There is every authority available to you to deal with such situations. Do that. You’re under a mandate (to act according to laid down law).”

Satish Kumar Aggarwal, ex-vice president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, who had moved the petition, withdrew it after the High Court indicated that it is not inclined to entertain the petition.

Aggarwal, in his petition, wanted the court to direct the NIA or any other specialised investigating agency to probe the alleged attempts at blocking Parliament and alleged stone pelting at police personnel that led to the police sustaining injuries, on July 20 during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march by protesters.

Aggarwal also sought the High Court intervention to direct the authorities to “identify persons responsible for acts of violence, vandalism, obstruction of emergency services, damage to public and private property,” among other offences.

While Aggarwal’s counsel stressed that the ’ “fundamental rights” of citizens are being denied owing to the disruption in livelihoods, including due to the shutdown of some Metro stations, the High Court said that there is an alternate remedy available to air these grievances. The court opined that Aggarwal can approach the government with a representation, and the government can take a decision on it accordingly.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | ‘Lathis with nails’: High Court seeks police response on Delhi protest ‘brutalities’

The court made the remarks even as SG Mehta urged the court that Aggarwal’s petition can be heard along with two other petitions that deal with police excesses and brutalities on protesters that left several injured, and the government’s response can be called for.

The court also disposed of a petition by Save India Foundation, a nonprofit, which was also imploring the court’s intervention on alleged attack on security personnel. The court permitted the outfit to make its representation to the government.

The High Court also dealt with a third petition by former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, objecting to the continuous and indiscriminate surveillance at the protest site, which it will hear on July 27.

Even as SG Mehta argued that “privacy is not a fundamental right in a public place where there is a legitimate state interest,” which then allows the state to take proportionate actions that is surveillance in this case, Ghosh’s counsel disagreed.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Youth protests: How Indian states’ expenditure on education has declined over 12 years

Senior advocate Nandita Rao, representing Ghosh, urged that a protocol be framed on how the data captured from the surveillance shall be used. “This violation of the privacy of protesters is criminalising a fundamental right to peacefully protest.”

While SG Mehta countered that the protesters themselves are “tweeting” and “making reels”, Rao argued, “When the state is doing videography, they are standing on a different footing. There must be a purpose. Are they (protesters) on the same footing (as the state)? Can a citizen arrest the state?”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments