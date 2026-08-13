Delhi High Court reinstates teacher fired during probation: ‘Can’t avoid enquiry’

The school terminated the teacher’s services in 2016, alleging poor performance and misconduct. The woman challenged the termination before the Directorate of Education. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court has upheld the reinstatement of a teacher who was dismissed without following the required legal procedure or holding a disciplinary inquiry. The court said allegations of misconduct must be properly investigated, even when a teacher is on probation.

Dealing with the plea of a private school, which challenged the 2018 deputy director of education’s order to reinstate the teacher, Justice Sanjeev Narula ordered the reinstatement with continuity of service, salary fixation and 50 per cent back wages to the teacher.

“Where termination is founded upon misconduct, the employer cannot avoid an inquiry merely by describing the employee as a probationer. The allegations must be put to the employee, and an opportunity to meet them must be afforded. No charge-sheet was issued in the present case. No statement of imputations was furnished, no evidence was recorded, and no inquiry was conducted,” the court said on August 3, noting that the memorandum containing the allegations and the termination order were issued the same day.