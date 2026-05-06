‘Not mere matrimonial wrong’: Delhi High Court refuses to quash ‘heinous’ sexual misconduct charges against brother-in-law

It is to be examined if the FIR bears allegations of only matrimonial or civil dispute, and if so, whether it would be in the interest of justice to quash it, the court observed. (AI-generated image)

Delhi High Court news: Underlining that courts cannot turn a blind eye to serious criminal allegations, the Delhi High Court has refused to quash an FIR accusing a man of sexual misconduct against his sister-in-law, holding that such “heinous” charges go beyond the realm of private matrimonial disputes and dowry-related offences.

Justice Girish Kathpalia was dealing with the plea of the accused seeking to quash the criminal case on the grounds that the de facto complainant had settled all matrimonial disputes.

Justice Girish Kathpalia held that if the allegations are found to be false, it is the complainant who should face prosecution. Justice Girish Kathpalia held that if the allegations are found to be false, it is the complainant who should face prosecution.

“To say the least, these are not the charges of mere matrimonial or civil wrong. These are heinous allegations by a lady against her brother-in-law,” the Delhi High Court observed on May 5.