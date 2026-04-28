‘No societal benefit’: 24 years on, Delhi High Court slashes rape convict’s sentence to time served

The counsel on behalf of the appellant, submitted that he has already undergone 5 years, 9 months and 19 days of incarceration. (Image is generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court recently slashed the sentence of a rape convict to the five-year period already undergone, noting that continued incarceration 24 years after his sexual assault of the minor would not serve justice but would only prolong punishment without any corresponding societal benefit.

Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav allowed the appeal, noting that the appellant had already spent over five years in custody, and enhanced his fine to Rs 25,000 from Rs 2,000.

“The Appellant has already undergone a substantial period of incarceration. The continuation of the remaining sentence, in the backdrop of the facts noted above, does not appear to advance the cause of justice any further. Rather, it would result in prolonging the consequences of incarceration without any corresponding societal benefit, particularly when viewed in light of the absence of opposition from the complainant’s side,” the order noted.