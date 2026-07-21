Delhi High Court recalls gag order on The Wire for future publications against former Chief Secretary

“There is no conceivable way, whether in fact or in law, by which it can be presumed that what an author or publisher is proposing to publish would be defamatory, even going by any past publication that may have been made by the author/publisher,” the Delhi High Court held on Monday. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Monday recalled a gag order on future publications by digital news platform The Wire and a journalist on former Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar.

“There is no conceivable way, whether in fact or in law, by which it can be presumed that what an author or publisher is proposing to publish would be defamatory, even going by any past publication that may have been made by the author/publisher,” the Delhi High Court held on Monday.

In November 2023, Kumar had moved the Delhi HC with a defamation suit after The Wire published a news report alleging that his son was linked to a case of over-valuation of land, reported by journalist Meetu Jain. The article had also reportedly recorded Kumar’s assertion that “there is no conflict of interest on his part” in the alleged land deal. Kumar had, however, alleged before the court that “certain disgruntled elements, against whom action has been taken or is under way, including in matters relating to the so‑called Delhi Excise Scam and Sheesh Mahal issue” had circulated the allegedly false and fabricated complaints against him.