Delhi High Court to railways: Crowd control must before big events as NDLS footfall at 3.3 lakh

Noting that the footfall at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) reached 3.29 lakh in October last year, the Delhi High Court has directed the railways to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to manage large crowds at stations, ordering that a senior officer must review arrangements at least a week before every event that is expected to draw a large number of passengers.

Justice Amit Mahajan passed the order while hearing a petition filed by some passengers who were present at the New Delhi Railway Station when a stampede broke out on February 15 last year, claiming 18 lives and leaving 15 injured. The petitioners had sought a proper SOP for managing large crowds at railway stations.

“Framing of policy is within the domain of the executive, and this Court does not consider it necessary to direct the framing of a fresh SOP. However, the incident of 15.02.2025 shows that what ultimately matters is how these measures are implemented on the ground before and during each crowded event. There must also be accountability, and a proper record must be maintained of the steps taken in each case,” the court said on November 2.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Plea for proper SOP

According to the petitioners, they had booked tickets on the Magadh Express from New Delhi to Prayagraj, scheduled to depart at 9.05 pm. They told the court that they reached the station around 8 pm but could not board the train due to overcrowding on the platforms and foot-overbridge. One of the petitioners had a disability.

The petitioners said they witnessed the aftermath of the incident. They initially sought compensation for the victims, action against officials responsible for the incident, and a plan to prevent similar incidents in the future. However, during the hearing, their counsel said they were pressing only for directions to ensure proper crowd-management arrangements and its implementation on the ground.

Justice Amit Mahajan directed the railways to strictly implement the existing SOPs issued by the Railway Board. Justice Amit Mahajan directed the railways to strictly implement the existing SOPs issued by the Railway Board.

The railways, in its response, told the court that the Railway Board had issued several circulars and SOPs to deal with events expected to draw large crowds, including festivals, religious gatherings, recruitment examinations and sporting events.

It said the measures included advance assessment of expected passenger footfall, preparation of joint action plans by railway commercial and security officials, deployment of additional security personnel, special trains, extra ticket counters and arrangements for crowd management.

Story continues below this ad

The railways also informed the court that a holding area, or Yatri Suvidha Kendra, with a capacity of around 7,000 passengers had been commissioned on the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station on October 11 last year. The facility has 22 ticket counters, 25 automatic ticket vending machines, CCTV cameras, luggage scanners and a dedicated control room.

The court observed that framing of policy is within the domain of the executive and that it did not consider it necessary to order the framing of a fresh SOP. The judge, however, noted that the stampede incident showed that what ultimately mattered was how these measures are implemented on the ground before and during each crowded event.

The railways’ reply largely referred to measures proposed for the future, the court noted, and that apart from the holding area, it had not shown much in terms of arrangements implemented on the ground.

“Considering that the daily footfall at the station went up to 3,29,527 passengers on 24.10.2025, this Court is of the view that the measures must be monitored and recorded for every crowded event,” it said.

Story continues below this ad

Legal Minds | Paradox of drug choice: Why India prefers branded illusion over cheap generics

The court thus directed the railways to strictly implement the existing SOPs and circulars issued by the Railway Board.

The court further directed that a senior officer nominated by the competent authority must review arrangements at least a week before every event expected to attract a large number of passengers, in coordination with the Delhi Police and other concerned agencies.

“The said officer shall prepare a written report recording the arrangements made and the steps taken for the event. The report and the connected records shall be properly maintained and kept ready, so that they can be produced before the appropriate authority or Court if any untoward incident takes place,” the order read.