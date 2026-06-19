Delhi High Court questions Centre’s Telegram ban; reserves verdict

Venkataramani added: “This platform because of its unique architecture, I would probably say, it’s a Frankenstein which can lead to so many implications of crime. Public order is looming large…”

The Delhi High Court on Thursday concluded arguments and will pronounce the judgment today in Telegram’s plea challenging the government’s order temporarily blocking the messaging platform across India until June 22, even as the government termed the platform as a “Frankenstein”.

The government expressed apprehension that if permitted to operate before the NEET (UG) retest, scheduled on June 21, students may come out on the streets and indulge in prohibited activities, in case something goes wrong.

A question repeatedly posed by Justice Tejas Karia through the nearly two-hour hearing was whether the temporary blocking order is proportional given that the order is issued by exercising powers under IT Act Section 69A, which are emergency powers.