‘No de facto victim’: Delhi High Court lays guardrails as it quashes POCSO case to protect family

The prosecutrix warned that continuation of the case would have “disastrous consequences” for her and her infant child if the petitioner were to face imprisonment. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has said that quashing criminal proceedings under the POCSO Act is not an “anathema” to law, as it set aside a case against a man accused of sexual offences involving a minor, while noting that the prosecutrix, now his wife, had consistently denied any harm and sought closure to safeguard their young family.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing a petition that sought to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which was lodged after hospital authorities reported that the prosecutrix, then a minor, had delivered a child.