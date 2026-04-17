‘No de facto victim’: Delhi High Court lays guardrails as it quashes POCSO case to protect family

The Delhi High Court noted that the prosecutrix said she entered the relationship voluntarily and that her statement in this regard was consistent. The court clarified that POCSO cases cannot be quashed routinely.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiApr 17, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Delhi High Court POCSOThe prosecutrix warned that continuation of the case would have “disastrous consequences” for her and her infant child if the petitioner were to face imprisonment. (Image generated using AI)
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Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has said that quashing criminal proceedings under the POCSO Act is not an “anathema” to law, as it set aside a case against a man accused of sexual offences involving a minor, while noting that the prosecutrix, now his wife, had consistently denied any harm and sought closure to safeguard their young family.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing a petition that sought to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which was lodged after hospital authorities reported that the prosecutrix, then a minor, had delivered a child.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani Delhi High Court (2) Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani set aside the FIR on April 16.

“This court is of the view that though quashing of criminal proceedings under the POCSO Act is not anathema to the law, such quashing demands careful and sensitive consideration of the factual situation…the court must carefully evaluate the reasons as to why the victim disclaims any loss or injury,” the Delhi High Court said on April 16.

Also Read | ‘Else, she’ll have to raise baby alone’: Himachal Pradesh High Court grants bail to man who married 16-year-old

FIR lodged in June 2025

  • The case stemmed from an FIR registered on June 13, 2025, after doctors at a government hospital alerted the authorities upon discovering that the girl who had just delivered a child was a minor.
  • The Delhi High Court noted that the girl had never lodged a complaint.
  • Instead, the FIR was triggered by mandatory reporting obligations under the POCSO Act.

Relationship led to marriage, child

  • According to the record, the petitioner and the prosecutrix married on September 4, 2024, when she was about 17 years old and he was 22. A child was born from the union on June 12, 2025.
  • The prosecutrix consistently stated, both in her affidavit and during court interaction, that she had entered the relationship voluntarily, had no grievance against the petitioner, and did not wish to pursue criminal proceedings.
  • She also warned that continuation of the case would have “disastrous consequences” for her and her infant child if the petitioner were to face imprisonment.
Also Read | ‘We feel helpless’: Calcutta High Court reduces POCSO convict’s sentence after state fails to support minor mother

Court examines ‘victim’ concept

  • In a detailed analysis, the Delhi High Court examined the definition of “victim” and highlighted the distinction between a legal (de jure) victim and an actual (de facto) victim.
  • It observed that while the law treats a minor as incapable of consent, there may be cases where the prosecutrix does not claim any loss or injury.
  • Pressing on with a criminal prosecution when there is “no de facto victim” would not only be an “exercise in futility but also…lead to absurdity,” the court said.

Guardrails for quashing POCSO cases

The Delhi High Court made it clear that such quashing of POCSO cases cannot be routine and laid down safeguards for future cases. Courts must assess:

  • Whether the prosecutrix is acting voluntarily and without coercion.
  • The consistency in her stance.
  • Whether the relationship appears genuine.
  • Presence or absence of violence or exploitation.
  • Impact on children born from the relationship.

It emphasised that courts must interact with the parties and ensure that quashing is not being used as a tool to evade punishment.

Concern over prosecution

  • The Delhi High Court said that rigid enforcement of the statute, without regard to consequences, could result in re-victimisation.
  • The court noted that prosecuting the petitioner could destroy the family unit and leave the prosecutrix and child without support.
  • “The court cannot ignore the fact that two lives…would be completely destroyed if the criminal proceedings…are not quashed,” it observed.
  • Taking into account the prosecutrix’s consistent stand, absence of allegations of violence, and the settled family life of the parties, the Delhi High Court allowed the petition.
  • It quashed the FIR and all proceedings arising from it, holding that continuation of the case would amount to an abuse of process and would not serve the ends of justice.
Also Read | Meghalaya High Court permits quashing of POCSO cases in ‘Romeo-Juliet’ relationships

Significance

  • The ruling adds to a growing body of jurisprudence grappling with consensual adolescent relationships under the POCSO framework.
  • While reaffirming the seriousness of offences involving minors, the judgment carves out a narrow space for courts to intervene in exceptional cases where continuing prosecution may cause greater harm than good.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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