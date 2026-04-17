‘No de facto victim’: Delhi High Court lays guardrails as it quashes POCSO case to protect family
The Delhi High Court noted that the prosecutrix said she entered the relationship voluntarily and that her statement in this regard was consistent. The court clarified that POCSO cases cannot be quashed routinely.
Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has said that quashing criminal proceedings under the POCSO Act is not an “anathema” to law, as it set aside a case against a man accused of sexual offences involving a minor, while noting that the prosecutrix, now his wife, had consistently denied any harm and sought closure to safeguard their young family.
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing a petition that sought to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which was lodged after hospital authorities reported that the prosecutrix, then a minor, had delivered a child.
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani set aside the FIR on April 16.
“This court is of the view that though quashing of criminal proceedings under the POCSO Act is not anathema to the law, such quashing demands careful and sensitive consideration of the factual situation…the court must carefully evaluate the reasons as to why the victim disclaims any loss or injury,” the Delhi High Court said on April 16.
The case stemmed from an FIR registered on June 13, 2025, after doctors at a government hospital alerted the authorities upon discovering that the girl who had just delivered a child was a minor.
The Delhi High Court noted that the girl had never lodged a complaint.
Instead, the FIR was triggered by mandatory reporting obligations under the POCSO Act.
Relationship led to marriage, child
According to the record, the petitioner and the prosecutrix married on September 4, 2024, when she was about 17 years old and he was 22. A child was born from the union on June 12, 2025.
The prosecutrix consistently stated, both in her affidavit and during court interaction, that she had entered the relationship voluntarily, had no grievance against the petitioner, and did not wish to pursue criminal proceedings.
She also warned that continuation of the case would have “disastrous consequences” for her and her infant child if the petitioner were to face imprisonment.
The ruling adds to a growing body of jurisprudence grappling with consensual adolescent relationships under the POCSO framework.
While reaffirming the seriousness of offences involving minors, the judgment carves out a narrow space for courts to intervene in exceptional cases where continuing prosecution may cause greater harm than good.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More