Delhi High Court quashes look out circulars against NDTV founders

The HC has, however, asked the couple to furnish an undertaking that they shall appear before the investigating authority as and when required or directed and fully cooperate with any proceeding in this regard.

THE DELHI High Court on Friday quashed look out circulars (LOCs) issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BoI)in 2019 against former directors and promoters of NDTV Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, holding that such prolonged continuation of LOCs restricting their right to travel is “disproportionate and arbitrary”.

Asserting that the right to travel abroad is an integral part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, Justice Sachin Datta held that the continued operation of the LOCs against the petitioners is an unjustified curtailment of their fundamental right, which cannot be sustained in law.

The HC has, however, asked the couple to furnish an undertaking that they shall appear before the investigating authority as and when required or directed and fully cooperate with any proceeding in this regard.