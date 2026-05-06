Delhi High Court quashes LOCs against former MP, businessman Ratul Puri, others

Disposing of a batch of 33 petitions, some pending since 2022, moved by individuals challenging lookout circulars (LOCs) issued by various authorities against them, the Delhi High Court quashed 13 LOCs issued by financial institutions and 16 others issued by ministries and investigating agencies, permitting the petitioners to travel without court permission.

Reiterating earlier judicial precedents, the court in its April 17 order underlined that LOCs are not “a routine tool for law enforcement or debt recovery” and cannot be issued mechanically without providing reasons.

Justice Purushaindra Kaurav, in the order made public on May 5, disposed of four other petitions relegating the petitioners to approach the competent authority, the court before which the chargesheet/complaint is pending, seeking modification or cancellation of LOCs, without quashing the existing LOCs against them.