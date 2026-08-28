Delhi High Court quashes defamation case against former MP Pinaki Misra

The Delhi High Court Tuesday quashed criminal defamation proceedings against former Biju Janata Dal Lok Sabha MP and senior advocate Pinaki Misra, ruling that there was insufficient material to sustain the case.

The order, made public on Wednesday, was passed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who noted that continuing the criminal proceedings “would not advance the cause of justice and would instead subject (Misra) to the rigours of a criminal trial in the absence of sufficient foundational material”.

The case arose from a complaint filed by advocate Siddhartha Singh, who had accused Misra of professional misconduct before the Bar Council of Delhi in August 2018, alleging that Misra took contradictory positions on e-waste rules — first before a parliamentary committee, and later, while representing power distribution companies at the National Green Tribunal. Misra denied the allegations and, in response, called Singh a “crook” and “blackmailer”.