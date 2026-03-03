Here’s why Delhi High Court cancelled AIIMS fellowship results for January 2026 session

Justice Jasmeet Singh was dealing with a plea of Dr. Oishika Chakraborty, a qualified obstetrician and gynaecologist who ranked second in the MFM fellowship, seeking direction to quash the result on the grounds that she was not awarded the rank based on her merit.
“A perusal of the paragraphs clearly lays down that unless specifically advertised while making the prospectus public, the institution does not have the right or the power to change the prospectus guidelines later, and everyone, student and authority, is bound by it alike,” the court observed.
Justice Jasmeet Singh said that no stretch of imagination could an online interview be considered a substitute for a physical laboratory assessment.
The order added that by no stretch of imagination can I say that an online interview/viva voce was not a deviation from what was stated in the prospectus, i.e., “departmental clinical /practical/lab-based assessment”.
“Upon reading the words’ departmental clinical /practical/lab-based assessment,’ any prudent/normal person would imagine that the assessment would be a physical assessment at a laboratory assessing the candidates’ departmental and clinical skills and knowledge,” the court noted.
Background
The petitioner, Dr. Oishika Chakraborty, a qualified obstetrician and gynaecologist, challenged the selection process after being ranked second despite securing the highest marks in the stage-I written examination.
According to the AIIMS prospectus, the selection involved two stages: a written test (60 marks) and a “departmental clinical/practical/lab-based assessment” (40 marks).
While Dr. Chakraborty scored 52.667/60 in stage-I, the selected candidate) scored 46.667/60.
However, in stage-II, the selected candidate was awarded 36/40, while the petitioner received 26/40, effectively overturning the merit established in the written test.
Petitioner’s stand
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Rakesh Gosain challenged the validity of the selection process under stage-II conducted by the AIIMS and the Assistant Controller (Examinations), AIIMS, for admission under the MFM Fellowship Programme.
It is submitted that the AIIMS deviated from the prospectus, which is binding, and any deviation from the same was illegal.
He further submitted that, as per the prospectus, under stage-II, “departmental clinical/practical/lab-based assessment” was to be carried out.
He stated that in the email dated December 13, 2025, the petitioner received a Google Meet link for the interview for stage-II, being a CV-based interview, which is not the same as a “clinical/practical/lab-based assessment”.
AIIMS’s case
Appearing for the AIIMS, advocate— submitted that the present petition is liable to be dismissed, and respondents are the sole judges of the merit of a candidate, and one of the respondent the candidate who has succeeded in the selection process.
It is submitted that the process carried out under stage-II was consistent with the prospectus.
‘Courts should be reluctant to interfere in education, but…’
The court must be slow and reluctant to interfere in education matters as a rule of prudence, but at the same time, the court retains its power of judicial scrutiny when any arbitrary decision is in question.
The institution was very much within its rights to conduct stage-II assessment through CV and PowerPoint presentation through an online mode.
The same should have been clearly mentioned in the prospectus.
Having mentioned that the stage-II assessment would be a “departmental clinical /practical/lab-based assessment”, the institution could not have altered the evaluation criteria and evaluated the candidates on articles, case reports, book chapters, awards, etc.
The same thing is clearly a deviation from the terms of the prospectus.
