Here’s why Delhi High Court cancelled AIIMS fellowship results for January 2026 session

The Delhi High Court has cancelled the selection results for the Fellowship in Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the January 2026 session, ruling that the institution illegally deviated from its own prescribed selection criteria.

Justice Jasmeet Singh was dealing with a plea of Dr. Oishika Chakraborty, a qualified obstetrician and gynaecologist who ranked second in the MFM fellowship, seeking direction to quash the result on the grounds that she was not awarded the rank based on her merit.

“A perusal of the paragraphs clearly lays down that unless specifically advertised while making the prospectus public, the institution does not have the right or the power to change the prospectus guidelines later, and everyone, student and authority, is bound by it alike,” the court observed.