Delhi High Court pulls up NHAI, DIAL over waterlogging in Aerocity

The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, for its “callous” attitude in not resolving the waterlogging issues in the upscale Aerocity area. The court has warned of “stringent” action if the agencies fail to resolve the issue.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing a petition by a civil rights group, Social Jurist, seeking that a functional storm water drainage system be constructed along the National Highway-48 stretch between Mahipalpur and Rangpuri village.

“The development in the Aerocity area and the national highway, which has led to this situation of waterlogging in Mahipalpur area, ought to have evoked a serious response from the agencies,” the High Court observed.

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Even as a joint stakeholders’ meeting held earlier following the court orders in this regard was attended by representatives from NHAI, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, and the Delhi Jal Board, the High Court on Friday noted that “no responsibility has been fixed as to which job is to be undertaken by which agency”.

“They have to do it for the people there. The cars have been submerged. (if you) don’t resolve it, we will not hesitate (to stop construction). If you don’t sort it out, there will be stringent action,” the High Court further warned, adding, “If they do not take steps and come forward to the court, we will stop construction. Be clear about it. If they want to shirk it, then we will stop construction in Aerocity. We will not hesitate.”

“The callous approach of the NHAI is not appreciated as much as there is no official present before the Court and neither is the counsel prepared to make any substantial submission,” the High Court underlined.

Directing the Delhi Chief Secretary to hold further meetings, as well as fix responsibilities on each agency concerned, the High Court said, “The regular waterlogging in Mahipalpur area as also the traffic congestion in the said area needs to be resolved by the NHAI and Delhi International Airport Limited on a speedy basis with proper proposal, failing which the court will be constrained to pass some stringent directions.”

The court will hear the matter next on October 30.