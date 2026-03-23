‘Society has no role to play’: Delhi High Court protects newlyweds from family threats, citing ‘inalienable’ right to marry

Delhi High Court news: Emphasising that the right to marry is an “inalienable” aspect of human life, liberty, and dignity, the Delhi High Court has intervened to protect a newlywed couple from alleged threats and harassment by family members.
Justice Saurabh Banerjee was dealing with a plea of a couple seeking protection against the threats to their lives and liberty at the hands of the family members of the wife.
“The right to marry is an inalienable aspect of human life, liberty, and dignity, guaranteed under not only the Constitution of India, but also recognised globally by way of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” the court reads on March 13.
Justice Saurabh Banerjee ordered the police to grant protection the couple.
The court clarified that in matters of private choice and disposition, the society and/ or the public, including their own parents/ relatives/ friends of those involved, have no role to play, especially when the parties are two consenting adults who have, out of their free choice and their wisdom, entered into the pure bond of marriage.
‘Choosing partner personal matter’
One’s choice of choosing a partner is a personal matter which is a matter of liberty, hardly leaving any scope for interference, unless otherwise.
This is recognised and highlighted by the Supreme Court in Shafin Jahan v Asokan K M, as well as in Lata Singh v State of U P and Another.
The petitioners shall be free to get in touch with either theStation House officer (SHO) or the head/beat constable, i.e., Govind Puri, Delhi, if, as and when the need so arises.
The SHO and the concerned beat constable shall also take all possible steps to provide adequate assistance and protection, as and when needed, to the petitioners, in accordance with law.
If the petitioners choose to reside within the jurisdiction of any other Police Station (PS), they shall apprise the same and give the complete details, including the address, to the SHO of the concerned PS within a period of three days from shifting.
The concerned SHO shall also take all possible steps to provide adequate assistance and protection, as and when needed, to the petitioners, in accordance with the law.
Background
The petitioner and his wife approached the court seeking a mandamus under Article 226 and 227 of the Constitution and Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
The couple, both consenting adults, solemnised their marriage in accordance with Hindu rites and ceremonies at the Arya Samaj Vivah Sthal Trust on January 22, 2026.
Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Vijay Kumar Singh submitted that the petitioners are consenting adults who, of their own free will, have solemnised their marriage in accordance with Hindu Rites and Ceremonies at the Arya Samaj Vivah Sthal Trust.
He further submitted that, unfortunately, the petitioners are facing continuous threats, intimidation, and harassment from the family members of the wife, including serious threats to the lives of the petitioners.
Delhi High Court · March 13, 2025
Right to Marry is 'Inalienable': Delhi HC
"The right to marry is an inalienable aspect of human life, liberty, and dignity"
— Justice Saurabh Banerjee, Delhi High Court
Key Facts of the Case
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Court
Delhi High Court, Justice Saurabh Banerjee
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Marriage Date
Jan 22, 2026 · Arya Samaj Vivah Sthal Trust
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Relief Granted
Police protection ordered via SHO & beat constable
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Legal Basis
Articles 226 & 227, Constitution + BNSS 2023 §528
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Global Recognition
UDHR cited alongside Indian Constitution
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SC Precedents
Shafin Jahan v Asokan KM · Lata Singh v State of UP
Courts Upholding Couples' Rights · Trend
Delhi HC · Mar 2025
Right to marry declared 'inalienable'; family has no role in adults' private choice
J&K & Ladakh HC · Early 2025
Blocking partner choice strikes at the "core of dignity"; protection granted
J&K & Ladakh HC · Dec 2024
Adults who married of own volition directed to receive state protection
Punjab & Haryana HC · Dec 2024
Right to life protects even live-in couples — valid marriage not required
The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently granted protection to a couple, observing that they had married against the wishes of their families, and that obstructing the right to express one’s own choice would strike at the “core of dignity”.
Justice M A Chowdhary was hearing the plea of the couple who sought protection and security cover, stating that they were apprehensive of violence and harassment at the hands of their relatives after marrying against their wishes.
Last year in December, coming to the rescue of a couple that married against their family’s wishes, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has directed the state authorities to protect the “adults” who married out of “volition”.
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazami was hearing the plea of the couple seeking directions to the state authorities to grant them protection from the estranged family members.The court observed that it could be “unequivocally” said that the couple had the right and any infringement was “a constitutional violation”.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court in one of its order in December last year directed the police to take “necessary steps” to protect a couple from threats who were in a live-in relationship.
Justice Subhas Mehla noted that the fundamental right to life stands at such a high pedestal that it must be protected even in the absence of a valid marriage between the parties
The court said that the fundamental right to life and liberty is so sacrosanct and stands at such a high pedestal that it must be protected even in the absence of an incident like solemnisation of a valid marriage between the parties.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More