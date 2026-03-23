‘Society has no role to play’: Delhi High Court protects newlyweds from family threats, citing ‘inalienable’ right to marry

The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea of a runaway couple seeking protection from family members. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: Emphasising that the right to marry is an “inalienable” aspect of human life, liberty, and dignity, the Delhi High Court has intervened to protect a newlywed couple from alleged threats and harassment by family members.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee was dealing with a plea of a couple seeking protection against the threats to their lives and liberty at the hands of the family members of the wife.

“The right to marry is an inalienable aspect of human life, liberty, and dignity, guaranteed under not only the Constitution of India, but also recognised globally by way of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” the court reads on March 13.