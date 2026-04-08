‘Probation rule, denial exception’: Delhi High Court protects 67-year-old convict from jail term after 15-year trial

The Delhi High Court recently reaffirmed the reformative approach of criminal justice by upholding a decision to grant probation to a 67-year-old man convicted of cheating, who had undergone the rigours of a trial spanning over 15 years.

Justice Girish Kathpalia, in an April 7 order, held that the grant of probation is the “rule” and its denial is an “exception”, which must be supported by “special reasons” and not general considerations such as financial loss or delay in trial.

The high court dismissed the revision petition filed by the man’s neighbour, who sought to send the elderly convict to jail for three years despite receiving the court-ordered compensation of Rs 6.50 lakh.