Private school teachers entitled to Child Care Leave at par with government ones, rules Delhi High Court

The teacher had applied for Child Care Leave which was denied by the respondent school. (Ai-generated Image)

The Delhi High Court has allowed a teacher’s appeal against the denial of Child Care Leave for her Class 12-going son, who was stated to be facing academic pressure, and held that private school teachers are entitled to benefits as government school teachers under the Delhi School Education Rules.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia overturned the single judge’s decision and allowed the teacher’s challenge to the school’s denial of CCL.

“…Rule 111 grants the benefit of leave of absence to an employee of a recognised private school, whether aided or unaided, at par with such employees working in a corresponding status in a government school, in our opinion, the benefit of CCL will be available to those employees working in unaided recognised and privately managed schools in Delhi as well, as is available to the employees of the government schools,” the June 5 order noted.