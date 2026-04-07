After 22 years in jail, Delhi High Court says system reduced man to ‘invisible existence’

The Delhi High Court noted that during his incarceration from 2006 to 2023, the petitioner undertook several responsibilities, including welding work, langar duties. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court has ordered the immediate premature release of a life convict who spent over 22 years in prison, scathingly observing that the individual had become “invisible” to the mechanical and “undemocratic” functioning of the government.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna slammed the sentence review board (SRB) for repeatedly rejecting the man’s remission pleas between 2016 and 2024, labelling their decision-making process a “copy-paste” formality.

The high court on April 6 was hearing the plea of the man who was awarded a life sentence for sexually assaulting a three and half year old girl in 2003.

“The way the SRB meetings are being held reflects a total disregard..to the factors relevant for consideration of the remission..an indifference to the inmate who, for the authority, is nothing but one name in the multitude of cases considered in a meeting.. The man, the life and his existence as a human being, remains totally invisible, in this undemocratic functioning of govt machinery,” the order read.