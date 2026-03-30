‘Blaming lawyer without taking action not believable’: Delhi High Court denied pre-arrest bail to woman in dowry death case

The Delhi High Court noted that accepting such a submission that the previous counsel of the woman withdrew the anticipatory bail application without instructions would be tantamount to condemning the previous counsel unheard. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court recently took a stern view of litigants who attempt to bypass judicial orders by blaming their previous lawyers and denied anticipatory bail to a woman accused, a relative of the victim’s husband and linked to her dowry death case.

Justice Girish Kathpalia ruled that an accused cannot be believed if they claim their lawyer acted without instructions but fail to take any legal action against that lawyer for alleged professional misconduct.

The Delhi High Court was hearing the plea of the woman charged under Section 498 A (cruelty with a married woman by their husband or his relatives) and 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC.