‘No right to posting of choice’: Delhi High Court rejects KV teacher’s plea against transfer despite ‘bipolar diagnosis’

There is no certification to establish that the petitioner suffers from mental disability to the extent contemplated under the relevant policy, the Delhi High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: Observing that transfer is an incident of service and cannot be claimed as a matter of right, the Delhi High Court has upheld the relocation of a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) teacher diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder.

Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan said the power to transfer is vested in the employer and is to be exercised in administrative exigencies.

Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan noted that the petitioner was appointed as a primary teacher with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in February 2009. Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan noted that the petitioner was appointed as a primary teacher with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in February 2009.

The bench was hearing the plea of a primary teacher employed in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, who challenged the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) order declining to interfere with her transfer order from Delhi to Agra.

“At the outset, it is required to be noted that transfer is an incident of service and an employee holding a transferable post cannot claim, as a matter of right, to be posted at a particular place,” the high court said in its March 25 order.