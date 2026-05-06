‘Minor’s consent is no consent’: Delhi High Court overturns acquittal in POCSO case

The Delhi High Court remarked that discrepancies in the testimony by the survivor’s mother, particularly regarding the year of birth, cannot override a statutory document. (AI-generated image)

Delhi High Court news: Observing that a minor’s consent is no consent in the eyes of the law, the Delhi High Court recently overturned the acquittal of a man in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja convicted the accused for the offences punishable under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping for marriage) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja said the defence put forth by the accused, suggesting a possible relationship with the prosecutrix, cannot override the statutory prohibition under the POCSO Act. Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja said the defence put forth by the accused, suggesting a possible relationship with the prosecutrix, cannot override the statutory prohibition under the POCSO Act.

“Even assuming for the purpose of argument that the prosecutrix did not resist or that she remained with the accused without immediate protest and willingly, such conduct cannot legalize the act. The law does not recognize the capacity of a minor to consent to sexual activity under any circumstances,” the Delhi High Court observed in its order dated May 4.