37 years of service in PNB, dismissed on retirement day: Delhi High Court questions ‘why single out one officer?’
The Delhi High Court was hearing the plea of an officer of Punjab National Bank who joined in 1980 and was dismissed on the day of his retirement in October 2017 in a disciplinary proceeding involving a loss of Rs 31.84 crore.
Setting aside the dismissal of a Punjab National Bank (PNB) officer imposed on the very day of his retirement after 37 years of service, the Delhi High Court questioned why he alone was singled out for the harshest penalty while others faced lesser action.
Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing the plea of an officer of PNB, P K Varun, who sought directions for the release of terminal dues, including gratuity beyond the statutory ceiling, leave encashment and pensionary benefits.
“That does not absolve the disciplinary authority of the duty to explain why, within the same cluster of credit transactions, one officer is visited with the ultimate penalty of dismissal while another is dealt with far more lightly. The requirement is not of identical punishment, but of rational and reasoned differentiation,” the Delhi High Court said in its March 25 order.
Justice Sanjeev Narula said that the judicial interference is justified only where the penalty is so disproportionate to the misconduct proved that it shocks the conscience.
Delhi High Court · Service Law · PNB Officer
Dismissed on last day of 37-year service: Delhi HC sets aside PNB officer's dismissal, orders fresh penalty
37yrs
Years of Service
6wks
Deadline for Fresh Order
₹31.84Cr
Alleged Bank Exposure
Case at a Glance
Court & Judge
Delhi HC · Justice Sanjeev Narula · March 25
Officer
P K Varun · PNB · Joined Dec 1980
Dismissal Date
Oct 31, 2017 — Last Day of Service
Decision
Dismissal Set Aside · Penalty to be Reconsidered
Misconduct Findings
Left intact · Only punishment remitted
Key Issue
Others in same credit chain given minor penalties; no rationale for harshest punishment
Key Ruling · Justice Sanjeev Narula
"The requirement is not of identical punishment, but of rational and reasoned differentiation. Judicial interference is justified only where the penalty is so disproportionate to the misconduct proved that it shocks the conscience."
What PNB Alleged
Lapses across 5 borrower accounts while serving as AGM, Mumbai (May 2012–April 2015)
Failed to exercise due diligence in credit sanctions; departed from bank guidelines
Apprehended bank exposure of ~Rs 31.84 crore across concerned accounts
Terminal Benefits at Stake
PensionWithheld
Leave EncashmentWithheld
Gratuity Beyond CeilingWithheld
Statutory gratuity under Payment of Gratuity Act was paid; all other retirement benefits withheld consequent upon dismissal. If penalty changes, entitlements require fresh determination.
What HC Directed
Competent authority to reconsider punishment afresh keeping in view petitioner's role vis-à-vis others in the same credit chain
Fresh reasoned order within 6 weeks; due weight to be given to dismissal on last day of service and its cascading impact on retirement benefits
If aggrieved by fresh order, petitioner at liberty to avail remedies in accordance with law
The petitioner has long service since December, 1980, and the dismissal was imposed on October 31, 2017, the last day of service, with an acknowledged cascading impact on terminal benefits under the bank’s regime.
The high court found that this consequence is a relevant consideration in proportionality.
The requirement is not of identical punishment, but of rational and reasoned differentiation.
Judicial interference is justified only where the penalty is so disproportionate to the misconduct proved that it shocks the conscience.
A departmental enquiry is not re-tried, nor is the evidence re-weighed as if the court were hearing a statutory appeal.
Judicial review against disciplinary decisions remains directed to the legality of the decision-making process, not to the merits of the conclusion as such.
A departmental enquiry is not governed by the strict rules of the Evidence Act.
The test is whether there is material which a reasonable person may act upon and whether a fair opportunity is afforded.
The bank is correct in principle in submitting that any objection to the admissibility of a document should have been taken at the stage when the document was introduced into the enquiry record, so that the enquiry authority could rule upon it in the course of proceedings.
In the absence of a demonstrated contemporaneous objection and a demonstrated refusal to consider it, the court does not ordinarily set aside the enquiry by treating all exhibited records as non-existent.
A departmental enquiry is tested by fairness, not by the rigid evidentiary rules applicable to a criminal trial.
Where the report and the final orders sufficiently disclose what was held against the delinquent, and to what extent, it cannot be said that there was a failure to return findings in law.
The high court found that the petitioner was given a sufficient opportunity to vitiate the enquiry.
The high court said that the accepted course in this case is to remit the matter for reconsideration of the penalty, while leaving the findings of misconduct intact.
The competent authority should reconsider the punishment afresh, keeping in view the petitioner’s role vis-àvis other officials in the same credit chain, and should pass a fresh, reasoned order within a period of six weeks from today.
If the petitioner remains aggrieved by the decision so taken, he should be at liberty to avail remedies in accordance with the law.
The high court directed the authority concerned to give due weight to the fact that the penalty of dismissal was imposed on the last day of his service, carrying severe consequences, including the forfeiture of his entire retirement benefits.
The bank’s present case rests substantially on the proposition that the petitioner has not superannuated and is dismissed from service.
However, if the penalty changes, the consequential entitlements would require fresh determination under the applicable regulations and circulars.
‘Employment since 1980’
The petitioner joined the bank in December 1980, and from May, 2012 to April, 2015, he was serving as assistant general manager and incumbent-in-charge at the branch office of Mumbai.
On July 26, 2017, the petitioner was served with a charge sheet for major penalty proceedings.
The charges mentioned that while sanctioning credit facilities to various borrowers, the petitioner allegedly failed to exercise due diligence, departed from the bank’s guidelines, and did not ensure a proper pre-sanction appraisal.
It was also alleged in the chargesheet that the petitioner did not ensure effective post-sanction monitoring and follow-up, thereby jeopardising the bank’s interest.
A departmental enquiry followed, and a report was submitted in October 2017. This report allegedly had a mix of “proved”, “partly proved” and “not proved” findings across several sub-items of the imputations.
The petitioner furnished a representation to the report. However, on October 31, 2017, the disciplinary authority awarded the major punishment of dismissal to the petitioner.
The petitioner’s departmental appeal was rejected by an order of March 28, 2018, which was the very date of his superannuation, with the consequence that his terminal benefits have been withheld.
‘Non-speaking dismissal order’
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Rajinder Gulati mounted a multipronged challenge, directed both at the integrity of the enquiry process and at the sustainability of the punishment.
It was submitted that the disciplinary and appellate orders are non-speaking and lacking meaningful engagement with the defence.
The disciplinary order proceeds on a general narrative of lapses without addressing the petitioner’s principal defence regarding the division of responsibilities in a specialised credit branch.
The alleged lapses relate to the petitioner’s tenure between May 2012 and April 2015, whereas the chargesheet was issued in July, 2017, shortly before his retirement. He added that this belated action caused serious prejudice.
The procedure adopted fell short of the safeguards ordinarily associated with such cases, including consultation with the central vigilance commission before major penalty proceedings were set in motion.
The petitioner submitted that he alone was visited with the severest penalty, while other officials involved in processing and recommending the same proposals were, at least in some instances, visited only with minor penalties such as censure.
He further pointed out that teh petitioner was dismissed on the last day of service, with the foreseeable consequence of depriving him of pensionary and other terminal benefits.
He further added that cascading civil consequences are a relevant factor while judging whether the penalty is excessive in relation to the nature of the proved misconduct.
On terminal benefits, it was argued that the bank’s approach proceeds on the erroneous assumption that dismissal automatically extinguishes all post-service entitlements.
‘Lapses resulted in Rs 31.84 crore’
Representing the Punjab National Bank, advocate Rajesh Kumar Gautam opposed the plea principally on the ground that it invites this court to sit as an appellate forum over a departmental enquiry.
It was further submitted that several objections now raised by the petitioner were never urged during the course of the departmental enquiry and therefore cannot be permitted to be raised for the first time in this plea.
On merits, it was contended that the proved lapses span five borrower accounts and have resulted in substantial exposure and an apprehended loss quantified at approximately Rs 31.84 crore.
It was argued that disciplinary action had also been taken against other officials involved in the concerned accounts, and therefore, the allegation of discriminatory treatment is unfounded.
The terminal benefits were released strictly to the extent admissible under the governing statutory and service-regulatory framework.
It was mentioned that the petitioner was paid gratuity under the Payment of Gratuity Act, while other benefits, including pension, were not admissible consequent upon dismissal from service
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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