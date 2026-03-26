37 years of service in PNB, dismissed on retirement day: Delhi High Court questions ‘why single out one officer?’

The Delhi High Court was hearing the plea of an officer of Punjab National bank who sought directions for the release of terminal dues, including gratuity. (AI-generated image)

Setting aside the dismissal of a Punjab National Bank (PNB) officer imposed on the very day of his retirement after 37 years of service, the Delhi High Court questioned why he alone was singled out for the harshest penalty while others faced lesser action.

Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing the plea of an officer of PNB, P K Varun, who sought directions for the release of terminal dues, including gratuity beyond the statutory ceiling, leave encashment and pensionary benefits.

“That does not absolve the disciplinary authority of the duty to explain why, within the same cluster of credit transactions, one officer is visited with the ultimate penalty of dismissal while another is dealt with far more lightly. The requirement is not of identical punishment, but of rational and reasoned differentiation,” the Delhi High Court said in its March 25 order.