‘Wild witch hunt’: Delhi High Court junks plea seeking FIR against Justice Varma

Wads of cash were purportedly found at an outhouse of Justice Varma’s official residence in Delhi during a fire on March 14 last year. (File image)

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking registration of an FIR and investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged cash found at Justice Yashwant Varma’s official residence in March last year.

Dismissing the petition by advocate Ghanshyam Dayalu Upadhyay, Justice Amit Bansal termed the petition to be a “wild witch hunt”, remarking, “I’m not entertaining this. This is a wild witch hunt. You have nothing better to do?”

Earlier in August, the Supreme Court dismissed a similar petition by Upadhyay while remarking that his plea appeared to be aiming for “cheap publicity”.