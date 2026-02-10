‘Truth sits upon the lips’: Delhi High Court quotes Shakespeare, overturns acquittal in 36-year-old old dowry death case

The Delhi High Court noted that the classmate of the victim and her father identified the writing of the victim in her last note. (Image is created using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court overturned an acquittal of a husband and his sister in a 36-year-old dowry death case, considering the victim’s last note and observed that the truth sits upon the lips of a dying person, making her last utterances “worthy of credit”.

Justice Subramonium Prasad and Vimal Kumar Yadav were hearing the appeal filed by the state challenging the acquittal order of the husband and sister-in-law of the victim passed by the trial court in 1998.

Interestingly, the opening lines of the verdict quoted renowned English author William Shakespeare as saying, “Where words are scarce, they are seldom spent in vain, For they breathe truth that breath.”