Delhi High Court orders X to take down videos of Arvind Kejriwal arguing his case

The PIL alleged that Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to argue his recusal plea himself on April 13 'was part of some conspiracy to gain public sentiments'. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed X Corp to remove social media posts of court proceedings featuring Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, arguing his case before another judge of the court on April 13.

The direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by advocate Vaibhav Singh, who is seeking contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, several other politicians, and journalist Ravish Kumar for unauthorisedly and illegally uploading and circulating audio and video recordings of the former Delhi chief minister arguing his plea seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the alleged liquor policy scam.

While senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Meta Platforms, informed the bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora that they have already removed such posts from its platform following a communication from the Registrar General of India, Google LLC’s counsel submitted that some of the links flagged by Singh on YouTube do not appear to host the said court proceedings’ video. The court, however, directed Google to take down the posts if indeed they are of the court proceedings.