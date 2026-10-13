High Court orders release of ex-DUSU chief Ronak Khatri’s law degree

DU had held back the degree and marksheets on the grounds of alleged non-payment of non-academic dues, amounting to Rs 8 lakh, during his tenure as DUSU president in 2024-25.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 10:41 PM IST
Khatri had joined a three-year LL.B. course at Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi in January, 2023.Ronak Khatri had joined a three-year LL.B. course at Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi in January, 2023. (Credit: Instagram/ronak.khatrii)
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Observing that degree cannot be withheld to enforce payment of non-academic dues, the Delhi High Court last month directed for the release of law degree and marksheets of former Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri. Justice Jasmeet Singh, in an order on September 30, made public on October 12, ruled, “The issuance of Degree and/or Marksheets cannot be withheld to enforce payment of dues unrelated to the academic course itself, absent clear statutory or regulatory authority permitting such withholding”.

DU had held back the degree and marksheets on the grounds of alleged non-payment of non-academic dues, amounting to Rs 8 lakh, during his tenure as DUSU president in 2024-25. Khatri had joined a three-year LL.B. course at Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi in January, 2023. With the non-release of his degree and marksheet, he could not register with the Bar Council of Delhi to practise as an advocate.

While ordering for release of the degree, the court also kept it open for DU, to file a suit for recovery of their legal and legitimate dues.

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As per Khatri, represented by senior advocate N Hariharan along with advocates Siddharth Yadav and Ratnesh Sharma, the dues cited by DU, were owing to booking of the International Guest House of DU, and was done in his official capacity as DUSU president, and only after approval and permission from the DUSU advisor and the proctor’s committee. DU, while clearing Khatri with no objection for academic dues, had however alleged that he owed the varsity over Rs 8 lakhs in non-academic dues.

This was purportedly incurred from December, 2024, to August, 2025 owing to booking the International Guest House and catering services in his capacity as the President, DUSU. However such dues, according to Khatri, are charged from the DUSU funds for guests and students’ welfare activities, and not from individual office bearers of DUSU.

While Khatri cleared his exams from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law in August 2025, the issue of his unpaid non-academic dues was flagged by the varsity in November 2025.

The court, noting that DU had shown “no provision of law” under which degrees and marksheets can be withheld “for non-payment of the catering service and room booking charges”, Justice Singh allowed Khatri’s plea.

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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