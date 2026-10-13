High Court orders release of ex-DUSU chief Ronak Khatri’s law degree

Observing that degree cannot be withheld to enforce payment of non-academic dues, the Delhi High Court last month directed for the release of law degree and marksheets of former Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri. Justice Jasmeet Singh, in an order on September 30, made public on October 12, ruled, “The issuance of Degree and/or Marksheets cannot be withheld to enforce payment of dues unrelated to the academic course itself, absent clear statutory or regulatory authority permitting such withholding”.

DU had held back the degree and marksheets on the grounds of alleged non-payment of non-academic dues, amounting to Rs 8 lakh, during his tenure as DUSU president in 2024-25. Khatri had joined a three-year LL.B. course at Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi in January, 2023. With the non-release of his degree and marksheet, he could not register with the Bar Council of Delhi to practise as an advocate.