Delhi High Court notice to DCGI on plea linked to GLP-1 weight loss drug approval

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the country’s drug regulator on a plea seeking contempt proceedings against it for not responding to concerns over the approval process for GLP-1 class of drugs, to which semaglutide, a weight loss drug developed by Novo Nordisk, as it nears the end of its patent protection in India, also belongs.

The court on Tuesday issued notices to the Drugs Controller General of India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, and the Health ministry, following a contempt petition filed by Pune-based health influencer Jitendra Chouksey. The next hearing is scheduled for May 21. Chouksey has argued that the regulator has failed to act on concerns he raised last year regarding the approval and sale of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. These concerns include the waiver of India-specific clinical trials under the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019, gaps in pharmacovigilance, regulatory inconsistencies and aggressive marketing practices.