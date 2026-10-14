Delhi High Court issues notice to FSSAI on PIL over non-dairy, fake paneer

The petitioners have claimed that they had learnt about the issue from official records, government notifications, reports, surveys, orders, judgments and other material available in the public domain. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the authorities and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and sought their replies to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against the sale of dairy analogues and non-dairy substitutes as paneer.

The PIL was filed by one Ridhima Singh, a 22-year-old fourth-year law student, and advocate Avlokiteshwar Padmapani Sidharth. They have sought directions to food safety authorities to prevent such products from being sold or served as paneer without adequate disclosure, arguing that the practice misleads consumers about the nature of the food they are buying.

The petitioner claimed that they have no personal interest in the present litigation and it is not guided by “self-gain or for the gain of any other person, institution or body”.