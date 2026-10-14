Delhi High Court issues notice to FSSAI on PIL over non-dairy, fake paneer

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 04:29 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the authorities and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and sought their replies to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against the sale of dairy analogues and non-dairy substitutes as paneer.
The PIL was filed by one Ridhima Singh, a 22-year-old fourth-year law student, and advocate Avlokiteshwar Padmapani Sidharth. They have sought directions to food safety authorities to prevent such products from being sold or served as paneer without adequate disclosure, arguing that the practice misleads consumers about the nature of the food they are buying.
The petitioner claimed that they have no personal interest in the present litigation and it is not guided by “self-gain or for the gain of any other person, institution or body”.
In the petition, advocate Sidharth said they had learnt about the issue from official records, government notifications, reports, surveys, orders, judgments and other material available in the public domain. The petitioners also stated that they had made reasonable efforts within their means to verify the facts and had not knowingly relied on any material they believed to be false or misleading.
The plea highlighted the distinction between consumers who knowingly purchase products labelled as dairy analogues or non-dairy substitutes and those who expect to receive genuine paneer.
“However, a consumer who purchases or orders “paneer” is entitled to receive a product which answers the statutory description of paneer and ought not to be unknowingly supplied a product in which essential milk constituents have been substituted by vegetable fat, vegetable oil or other non-milk constituents,” the PIL said.
The PIL also mentioned that the problem became particularly “important” in hotels, restaurants, caterers, eateries, cloud kitchens and other food service establishments, where the ultimate consumer ordinarily has no access to the packaging, label, invoice or ingredient declaration of the raw material procured by the establishment.
Story continues below this ad
The plea said that selling paneer dishes in restaurants and through food-delivery platforms raises a different concern from selling sealed packets. While consumers buying packaged products can check the name, ingredients and other details on the label, they do not have the same opportunity when ordering food from a restaurant, hotel, caterer, cloud kitchen or online platform, the PIL added.
It added that when a dish is listed simply as “paneer” on a menu or online, consumers naturally expect it to contain paneer that meets the required standards.
“As the original packaging remains with the food-service establishment, any declaration on the bulk packet is rendered ineffective where the establishment uses an analogue/non-dairy substitute without informing the consumer,” the PIL added.
‘Not seeking blanket ban’
Advocate Sidharth told The Indian Express, “Our primary grievance concerns the sale and service of dairy analogues and non-dairy substitutes as genuine paneer without adequate disclosure to consumers. We have sought effective enforcement of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, including appropriate regulatory action, inspections and mandatory disclosures by food businesses, particularly restaurants and hotels.”
Story continues below this ad
He further clarified that the petition does not seek a blanket ban on lawful analogue products. “Our concern is that consumers should not be misled into believing they are purchasing genuine milk-based paneer when they are actually being served a non-dairy substitute,” he said.