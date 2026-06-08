Delhi High Court seeks response from CBSE, Centre on NSUI plea on On-Screen Marking system

The CBSE, through its counsel M A Niyazi, opposed the PIL on its maintainability, with the counsel saying, “It is a student wing of a political party. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Monday issued notice to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Centre seeking their response to a public interest litigation by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) calling for an independent probe into alleged “large-scale irregularities, deficiencies, technical issues and grievance-related failures” concerning the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.”

The CBSE, through its counsel M A Niyazi, opposed the PIL on its maintainability, with the counsel saying, “It is a student wing of a political party. We do not want education to be politicised like this.”

A division bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain, however, issued notice to the respondents. The court will hear the matter next on June 12.