‘No right to claim 3 year leave’: Delhi High Court upholds man’s job termination after brain tumour surgery

The Delhi High Court noted that the woman had a was having a private employment with Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya Samiti. (AI-generated Image)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court upheld the termination of a former director of the Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya Samiti who had taken prolonged medical leave after brain tumour surgery, emphasising that no employee can, as a “matter of right”, claim leave for three years.

Justice Amit Bansal dismissed the appeal filed by Sangita Mallik, who challenged the termination of her engagement with the registered society after remaining on extended medical leave.

Justice Amit Bansal noted that the former director underwent emergency surgery for a brain tumour on January 31, 2013. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Amit Bansal noted that the former director underwent emergency surgery for a brain tumour on January 31, 2013. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“No employee can, as a matter of right, claim leave for a period of three years. The appellant, who was employed for a fixed term of five years, surely cannot be entitled to claim leave for three years,” the Delhi High Court said in its March 12 order.