‘Man’s duty to maintain wife, children even by doing physical labour’: Delhi High Court

Underscoring that a husband cannot avoid maintaining his wife and children by claiming lack of regular income, the Delhi High Court has dismissed a man’s plea against an order passed by a family court, directing him to pay Rs 11,000 per month each to his wife and two daughters.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee was hearing the husband’s plea in which he claimed that he suffered from health issues, had a financially dependent mother, and that his wife was educated and capable of earning, but had filed the maintenance case only to harass him.

“It is the sacrosanct duty of the husband to provide financial support to the wife and minor children, even by doing physical labour, and could not avoid his obligation…unable to pay the maintenance on the ground that he has no regular source of income and, therefore, not in a position to pay the maintenance, is not acceptable,” the May 20 order noted.