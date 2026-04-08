Suspicion not enough: Delhi High Court quashes Lokpal order for CBI probe against DRI officer

The Delhi High Court was hearing the plea of officer, who had sought the quashing of the July 2025 order passed by the Lokpal of India. (AI-generated image)

Delhi High Court news: Holding that mere allegations, in the absence of supporting material and reasons, cannot justify the initiation of an investigation, the Delhi High Court recently quashed a Lokpal of India order that directed a CBI investigation against a senior officer of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Renu Bhatnagar were hearing the plea of Shashi Shekhar Prasad, who had sought the quashing of the July 2025 order passed by the Lokpal of India.

“Merely because power is vested in Lokpal to hold an investigation…it does not mean that the same can be exercised whimsically or arbitrarily. There should exist sufficient material duly considered in order to support such an exercise of power. In the absence of the same, it becomes arbitrary and illegal,” the high court said in its April 6 order.