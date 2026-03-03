Unfettered right to reside with each other: Delhi High Court orders police protection for live-in couple facing family threats

Delhi High Court noted that the live-in relationship which the petitioners were in, is in a way akin to marriage, though not legally.

The Delhi High Court recently directed the SHO to extend protection to a couple in a live-in relationship against alleged threats and harassment from their relatives.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee allowed the plea by the petitioners and ordered that they will be free to contact the SHO, Daryaganj or the beat constable, if, as and when the need arises, who shall provide all necessary assistance to the petitioners.

“As held by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Nandakumar & Anr. vs. State of Kerala & Ors. irrespective of the parties not having entered into a wedlock, as majors they have the unfettered right to reside with each other as they desire, be it in a Live-In Relationship,” the order dated February 24 read.