Delhi High Court protects actor Kriti Sanon against AI deepfakes, impersonators

In an interim relief to actor Kriti Sanon, the Delhi High Court has restrained various websites, social media accounts and AI platforms from using her identity to create or circulate sexually explicit deepfakes, impersonate her or falsely suggest an association with her.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order on the actor’s plea seeking protection of her personality rights.

“Defendant…are restrained from uploading, hosting, generating or making available further material of a similar nature, namely, material impersonating the plaintiff or falsely representing an association with her; sexually explicit, obscene or morphed images, videos or audio of the plaintiff, including AI-generated ones; chatbots or voice models presented as the plaintiff; and merchandise of the kind placed on record,” the order read.

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The court also ordered to take down URLs containing objectionable materials. It further directed the authorities concerned to issue necessary blocking directions to websites hosting pornographic deepfakes.

“The observations hereinabove are prima facie and only for this interim arrangement,” the court clarified, adding that the order doesn’t restrain news, review, criticism, commentary, satire, parody, caricature or fan expression.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order on the actor’s plea seeking protection of her personality rights. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the order on the actor’s plea seeking protection of her personality rights.

Personality rights protection suit

Sanon had approached the High Court alleging widespread misuse of her name, image, likeness and voice by various online platforms and unidentified individuals. Her complaints included people offering bookings for her appearances, social media accounts posing as her official profiles, AI-generated and morphed images, merchandise bearing her pictures, AI chatbots and synthetic voice models presented as her, and pornographic deepfake content.

Appearing for the actor, senior advocate Pravin Anand submitted that the objectionable content was multiplying every day, much of it created using artificial intelligence tools, and depicted her in obscene settings. He said the relief being sought at this stage was confined to protecting her right to publicity and privacy.

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The court noted that the plea raised questions which go to the root of what is described as “personality rights”. It said that such questions will be decided after hearing the defendants. The court however gave a prima facie understanding of the issue, formed from consideration of the material on record.

“Personality rights” is not a single cause of action. It is a description of several distinct claims that may arise when a person’s identity is used without consent. The right of publicity, passing off, the right of privacy, defamation, and, where their conditions are met, rights under the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and the Copyright Act, 1957, including performers‟ rights. These claims protect two different interests. Privacy, dignity and reputation are personal interests; they cannot be assigned and they end with the person. The right of publicity protects the commercial value of identity; it can be licensed,” the court observed.

It said that the right of publicity is not the same as the right of privacy, though it has roots in it. The court also observed that the mere use if a person’s identity is not unlawful.

“The rights are available to every individual. Fame bears on whether an identity has commercial value and on the loss caused by its misuse; it is not a condition of the right. Equally, the mere use of a person’s identity is not, by itself, unlawful,” it said.

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The court held that a plaintiff in personality rights protection suit must indicate, defendant-wise and content-wise, the claims being made and on what material, adding that all the claims cannot be put under one umbrella and met with one omnibus injunction.

The matter will now be heard on December 10.