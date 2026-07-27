Delhi High Court orders takedown of Kala Hiran teaser after Salman Khan files case

The court underlined the importance of protecting a person’s reputation and recognising that it is “built with great effort, and once lost, is lost forever”.

Written by: Aamir Khan
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 04:10 PM IST
salman khan kala hiran bollywood teaser delhi high courtThe Delhi High Court ordered that links, including the teaser, be taken down within 24 hours, failing which the platforms on which the same were posted would be directed to remove the content.  
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The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the removal of a teaser linked to the movie Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, allegedly depicting Bollywood actor Salman Khan while portraying the 1998 alleged Black Buck poaching case pending against him.

According to a statement released by DSK Legal, the legal team representing the actor, Justice Jyoti Singh, noted that every minute the content was available in the public domain, it was harming the actor’s reputation.

Underscoring the importance of protecting a person’s reputation and recognising that it is “built with great effort, and once lost, is lost forever”, the court directed that links, including the teaser, be taken down within 24 hours, failing which the platforms on which the same were posted would be directed to remove the content.

Senior Counsel Ravi Prakash and advocates Nizamuddin Pasha, Sidharth Kaushik, Astu Khandelwal and Charu Sharma appeared for the actor alongside advocates Parag Khandhar, Chandrima Mitra, Krishan Kumar, Tapan Radkar and Zara Dhanbhoora

Poaching case

The blackbuck poaching case started in 1998 when Salman Khan, along with a few other celebrities, was accused of killing the endangered animal in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain. At the time, the BIshnoi community filed a complaint against the actor. Salman was first arrested in 1998, but was granted bail later. 20 years later, a trial court sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment. He was later granted bail by a Sessions Court. In 2022, Rajasthan High Court allowed the transfer petition of the case.

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Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
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Aamir Khan is the Head-Legal Project for Indian Express Digital, based in New Delhi. With over 15 years of experience bridging journalism and law, he oversees comprehensive legal coverage across all judicial bodies for the website, translating complex court proceedings into clear, impactful public reporting. Expertise Specialised Legal Authority: Aamir holds an LLB, providing him with the formal legal training necessary to analyse constitutional matters, statutes, and judicial precedents with technical accuracy. Experience  Press Trust of India (PTI): Served as News Editor, where he exercised final editorial judgment on legal stories emerging from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts for the nation's primary news wire. Bar and Bench: As Associate Editor, he led the vanguard of long-form legal journalism, conducting exclusive interviews and producing deep-dive investigative series on the most pressing legal issues of the day. Foundational Reporting: His expertise is built on years of "boots-on-the-ground" reporting for The Indian Express (Print) and The Times of India, covering the legal beats in the high-intensity hubs of Mumbai and Delhi. Multidisciplinary Academic Background: LLB PG Diploma in Journalism (New Media). BSc in Life Sciences and Chemistry. ... Read More

 

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