Delhi High Court orders takedown of Kala Hiran teaser after Salman Khan files case

Aamir Khan is the Head-Legal Project for Indian Express Digital, based in New Delhi. With over 15 years of experience bridging journalism and law, he oversees comprehensive legal coverage across all judicial bodies for the website, translating complex court proceedings into clear, impactful public reporting. Expertise Specialised Legal Authority: Aamir holds an LLB, providing him with the formal legal training necessary to analyse constitutional matters, statutes, and judicial precedents with technical accuracy. Experience Press Trust of India (PTI): Served as News Editor, where he exercised final editorial judgment on legal stories emerging from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts for the nation's primary news wire. Bar and Bench: As Associate Editor, he led the vanguard of long-form legal journalism, conducting exclusive interviews and producing deep-dive investigative series on the most pressing legal issues of the day. Foundational Reporting: His expertise is built on years of "boots-on-the-ground" reporting for The Indian Express (Print) and The Times of India, covering the legal beats in the high-intensity hubs of Mumbai and Delhi. Multidisciplinary Academic Background: LLB PG Diploma in Journalism (New Media). BSc in Life Sciences and Chemistry. ... Read More
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