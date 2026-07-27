Delhi High Court orders takedown of Kala Hiran teaser after Salman Khan files case

The Delhi High Court ordered that links, including the teaser, be taken down within 24 hours, failing which the platforms on which the same were posted would be directed to remove the content.

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the removal of a teaser linked to the movie Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, allegedly depicting Bollywood actor Salman Khan while portraying the 1998 alleged Black Buck poaching case pending against him.

According to a statement released by DSK Legal, the legal team representing the actor, Justice Jyoti Singh, noted that every minute the content was available in the public domain, it was harming the actor’s reputation.

Underscoring the importance of protecting a person’s reputation and recognising that it is “built with great effort, and once lost, is lost forever”, the court directed that links, including the teaser, be taken down within 24 hours, failing which the platforms on which the same were posted would be directed to remove the content.