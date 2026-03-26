‘Janam patri not proof of age’: 13 years on, Delhi High Court refuses to overturn man’s acquittal in ‘rape, kidnapping’ case

The survivor’s father said that at the time of her school admission, they had relied on the ‘janam patri’ or horoscope as age proof, the Delhi High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: Holding that a “janam patri” (horoscope) cannot be treated as proof of date of birth, the Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with the acquittal of a man in a 13-year-old kidnapping and rape case, noting that the survivor’s age is a foundational element of the prosecution’s case and cannot rest on unreliable material.

Justices Ravinder Dudeja and Navin Chawla also mentioned that the state-issued Jachcha Bachcha Raksha Card cannot be considered as proof of date of birth.

Justices Ravinder Dudeja and Navin Chawla stated that the survivor’s testimony reveals that the man had not used any physical force to kidnap her from Delhi to Amritsar. Justices Ravinder Dudeja and Navin Chawla stated that the survivor’s testimony reveals that the man had not used any physical force to kidnap her from Delhi to Amritsar.

The high court was hearing the state’s appeal, which challenged the acquittal of a man who was charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.