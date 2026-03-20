‘Clean toilet basic need’: Delhi High Court slams Jamia for demanding apology from woman prof who sought ‘usable’ washroom

The Delhi High Court was dealing with a plea of Jamia Milia Islamia University professor over demand of clean, usable toilet. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: Noting that access to “clean, usable, and dignified” restroom facilities is part of those elementary working conditions, the Delhi High Court has quashed a series of displinary actions initiated against by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University against a senior professor who reportedly sought access to a “hygienic, western-style” restroom facility.

Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing the professor’s plea against the university’s order that demanded a written apology for her complaint regarding the toilet, allegedly calling it “misconduct and insubordination”.

“Access to clean, usable, and dignified restroom facilities is part of elementary working conditions,” the Delhi High Court’s March 13 order read.