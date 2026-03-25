Delhi High Court clips IOA’s wings, says national Olympic body can’t forcibly take over independent sports societies

The order noted that IOA had appointed a four-member ad hoc committee to manage SSI’s affairs, select athletes for international events, and conduct executive elections.

Delhi High Court news: While defining the jurisdiction limits of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Delhi High Court has held that the national body cannot forcibly take over the management of independent sports societies.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia upheld a single judge’s order to quash an order by the IOA that sought to replace the executive committee of Ski and Snowboard India (SSI) with an ad hoc body.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted that SSI is an independent body registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act. Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted that SSI is an independent body registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act.

The court noted that SSI is an independent body registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act, 1960, and the sports ministry confirmed that SSI is not a recognised National Sports Federation under either the 2011 Sports Codes or the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.