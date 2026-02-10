‘Needs soothing touch of a mother’: Citing child’s rights, Delhi High Court grants bail to woman accused in cheating case

The woman had moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail in the cheating and conspiracy case to take care of her ailing two-year-old daughter.

Written by: Richa Sahay
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 01:49 PM IST
mother and child Delhi High CourtThe Delhi High Court observed that since there are limited allegations against the accused, her daughter can't be denied her company, at least when the child is ill. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi High Court news: Observing that a child has a right to health, which includes not only medical care but also the soothing touch and physical presence of the mother, the Delhi High Court recently granted interim bail to a woman accused in a case alleging cheating and conspiracy.

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the plea of a woman seeking interim bail on the grounds of her two-year-old daughter’s illness, in a case involving allegations of cheating, conspiracy and related offences.

Justice Girish Kathpalia Delhi HC Justice Girish Kathpalia said the child’s right to health cannot be ignored.

“It is the right of that child to health, which also cannot be ignored. A child of such tender age would need not just medical care, but also the soothing touch of a mother,” the court observed in its February 9 order.

Also Read | Lashkar ‘overground worker’ seeks bail for mother-in-law’s funeral, Court says ‘no ground for release’

‘Child needs comfort of mother’

  • There are allegations of cheating and conspiracy against the accused, with the complainant suspecting that she, along with her husband, was involved in the alleged fraud.
  • However, it cannot be ignored that the infant of the accused is at an age that requires physical touch and the comfort of the mother to recuperate.
  • It is the right of that child to health, which cannot be ignored.
  • Since there are limited allegations against the accused, the daughter cannot be denied the physical company of her mother, at least during the period of illness.
  • The interim bail application of the accused is allowed on the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.
  • The accused is directed to be released on interim bail for 90 days so that she may take care of her child.

‘Other relatives to take care’

  • Assistant Public Prosecutor Amit Ahlawat opposed the interim bail plea on the ground that there are other relatives of the accused who can take care of the child, as per a report filed before the trial court.
  • The petitioner’s counsel, however, placed the medical record on file, emphasising the illness of the two-year-old daughter of the accused.

‘Chance to be by mother’s side during surgery’

Previously, in another unrelated case, the Delhi High Court on February 3 granted interim bail to a man for six weeks despite his involvement in 27 other cases, observing that a son should not be denied the “opportunity” to be by his mother’s side during her surgery, even if there are other relatives to take care of her.

The high court was hearing the plea of the man who was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999 and was in jail for around five years.

“Merely because mother has other relatives to take care of does not mean that the son be denied an opportunity to be by her side,” the court observed while suspecting the “truthfulness” of the 27 cases filed against the man.

The court even highlighted that it was not a case of some distant relative on whose marriage or illness the petitioner sought interim liberty, but a case where his mother had to undergo surgery.

Story continues below this ad

The high court granted an interim bail application to the accused, subject to his furnishing a personal bond for Rs 50,000 with one surety.

‘Mother on deathbed’

In another case, the Delhi High Court on January 30 directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the prosecuting agency, to verify the grounds on which interim bail was granted after it challenged a trial court’s order granting interim relief to Manoj Gaur, the former Chairman & Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd.

Gaur is accused in a money laundering case worth over Rs 13,000 crore. The trial court had granted him interim bail on the grounds of his mother being on the “deathbed”.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed the ED to “verify the current medical condition” of Gaur’s mother and file a status report. According to the ED, the bail was granted solely based on two photographs of Gaur’s mother where she was seen “receiving feed through a nasal tube”.

Story continues below this ad

‘Fragile medical health’

The Karnataka High Court has earlier granted bail to Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail in a money laundering case, which involved the alleged illegal export of iron ore from the Belekeri port in Uttara Kannada district.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav allowed the petition filed by the accused, granted him bail on medical grounds on February 5, and said, “Incarceration and treatment during incarceration may not be practical and would jeopardise the fragile medical health of the petitioner.”

The court granted him conditional medical bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh, with one surety of a like sum.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the Parliament Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI)
Oppn submits no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the Parliament Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI)
Oppn submits no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Stocks of textile exporters, including Gokaldas Exports, KPR Mill, Arvind Pearl Global Industries, declined up to 5% on Tuesday following the US-Bangladesh agreement.
How India’s US deal tariff advantage over Bangladesh vanished overnight
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Namita Thapar
Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar shares perimenopause struggle, admits she is in bad shape: 'Face soojh jaata hai'
Nvidia GeForce Now
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Nvidia GeForce Now
How to block ads on Android phones and tablets
Ads have become an integral part of our lives.
Over a billion Android phones are at risk as Google sounds a security alarm
Google advises users to upgrade to a phone running Android 13 or later. Often, a mid-tier new phone can offer better security than an older flagship phone running a previous operating system.(Image Source; Pixabay)
Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar shares perimenopause struggle, admits she is in bad shape: 'Face soojh jaata hai'
Namita Thapar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement