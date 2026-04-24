Delhi High Court grants interim bail to lawyer in Rs 100 crore fraud case

The Delhi HIgh Court noted that the advocate has approached the court seeking interim bail for 30 days, while his wife, a co-accused, is already on bail. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail for two weeks to a practising advocate, accused in a multi-crore investment fraud case, where over 70 victims have already complained, and the total scam amount is suspected to touch Rs 100 crore.

Justice Manoj Jain observed that the advocate’s presence may be required to arrange funds for his children’s admission and that denial of bail could “seriously prejudice their educational career.”

The high court was hearing the plea of the accused, who is an advocate by profession and was earlier practising before the Karkardooma Courts and has been a member of Shahdara Bar Association, approached the court seeking interim bail for 30 days, while his wife, a co-accused, is already on bail.