Delhi High Court upholds forced retirement of IAF employee who ‘faked’ union receipts to collect money

Delhi High Court IAF news: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by a civilian employee of the Indian Air Force, ruling that financial irregularity and forgery, even if ostensibly linked to Union affairs, cannot be excluded from disciplinary oversight.

A division bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan was dealing with a plea of the IAF employee challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order, which upheld the punishment of his compulsory retirement for alleged unauthorised money collection and use of forged documents.

“Acts which impinge upon integrity and probity cannot be excluded from disciplinary oversight merely on the ground that they are associated with union-related activities,” the Delhi High Court said on May 4.