‘Administrative sin’: Delhi High Court finds Hockey India secy general guilty of contempt, rejects apology

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has held Hockey India and its secretary general Bhola Nath Singh guilty of contempt of court for wilfully disobeying judicial directions, underscoring that misunderstanding court orders cannot be used as a shield against compliance.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a contempt petition filed by Syeed Asima Ali alleging non-compliance with an earlier interim order passed on January 17, 2025.

“The impugned action of the respondents, specifically, Mr Bhola Nath Singh, in willfully disobeying Court orders, in the facts of the present case, undermines the majesty of the Court. It must be emphasised that Mr Bhola Nath Singh, the General Secretary of Hockey India, is administering a National Sports Federation, an authority that functions under the aegis of, and receives funds from, the State. For such an authority, non-compliance of the orders of the Court, is no less than an administrative sin,” the Delhi High Court said on April 20.

Dispute over executive role

The case arose from a petition filed by Syeed Asima Ali, who claimed to be the elected vice president of Hockey India.

She had earlier approached the court alleging violations of the National Sports Development Code and challenged the eligibility of the federation’s secretary general.

On January 17, 2025, the Delhi High Court had directed Hockey India to provide Ali with links to attend all executive board meetings, ensuring her participation in decision-making processes.

However, Ali later alleged that she was denied access to two key meetings held on July 4 and July 27, 2025, prompting her to initiate contempt proceedings.

Securing public confidence in judicial process

The law of contempt is intended to secure public respect and confidence in the judicial process and provides the much-needed sanction for any act or conduct which is likely to destroy or impair such respect and confidence, the Delhi High Court held.

Courts acting under contempt jurisdiction undertake to purge the filth stuck in the stream of justice which flows throughout the country, and does, on occasions, get polluted, it added. The administration of justice ought to be protected with as much zeal as the same is foundational to the existence of a functioning, civilised, free and egalitarian social order, the court said.

The Delhi High Court found it undisputed that meeting links were not provided on the two occasions, despite a clear and unqualified judicial direction.

Rejecting Hockey India’s defence that Ali had ceased to be a recognised representative due to developments within the Jammu & Kashmir unit, the Delhi High Court held:

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The original order contained no conditional limitation tied to her status.

Parties cannot “read into” court orders qualifications that do not exist.

Any doubt about compliance must be addressed through modification applications, not unilateral action.

“The directions are clear, unambiguous, and not susceptible to the kind of mischief the respondents are seeking to engage in,” the court said.

Apology rejected

An affidavit filed by the secretary general tendering an “unconditional apology” was also rejected by the Delhi High Court, citing that it was filed nearly 250 days after the contempt petition, besides pointing out procedural defects, including the lack of certification that the contents were explained to him.

The court also found no genuine remorse in Singh’s conduct. The judge remarked that an apology cannot act as a “tactical move” when a party is in a difficult position and must reflect genuine contrition.

No endeavour to purge contempt

No endeavour has ever been made to purge the contempt, the Delhi High Court noted. The minutes of the meeting, links for which were not provided to the petitioner, still stare at the face of the court‘s subsisting directions.

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The common reply furnished by the respondents to the contempt petition attempted to justify their actions and claimed that no contempt was made out, the Delhi High Court stated, adding that there was not even a whisper of an apology, let alone an unconditional apology.

“Even otherwise, an unconditional apology, unlike the holy water from the Ganges, cannot purify the respondents, specifically Mr Bhola Nath Singh, of his conscious, concerted, deliberate and wilful disobedience of the court‘s directions,” the Delhi High Court held.

‘Concerted design’, suspicious timing

The court also hinted at a possible coordinated attempt to bypass its order. It flagged the timing of communications from Hockey Jammu and Kashmir withdrawing Ali’s recognition, the inclusion of the issue in a meeting agenda even before official communication, and the proximity of these developments to the scheduled executive board meeting.

The Delhi High Court noted that these circumstances “prima facie” suggested a “concerted design… to surreptitiously circumvent” its directions.

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Verdict, next steps

Concluding that the actions amounted to wilful and deliberate disobedience, the Delhi High Court held Hockey India and its secretary general guilty of civil contempt.

The matter has now been listed for May 4, when the court will hear arguments on sentencing. The respondents have been granted an opportunity to “purge the contempt” before punishment is determined.