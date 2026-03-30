‘Beyond getting high’: Delhi High Court denies bail to foreign national in heroin case, flags terror links in drug trade

The Delhi High Court recently denied bail to a foreign national in a heroin case, observing that it is not just a matter of making someone ecstatic or ‘high’, but the money involved in such peddling of drug trafficking has links to terrorism and affects the economy of the country.
Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the bail application of a Nigerian, James, who was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).
“While dealing with the cases pertaining to narcotics and psychotropic substances, the court has to keep in mind that peddling in such substances is not just a matter of making someone ecstatic or ‘high’. The money involved in such peddling has wide ramifications at the international level, including terrorism, apart from serious impacts on the overall economy of the country,” the Delhi High Court said in its March 28 order.
Justice Girish Kathpalia found that there is no passport or visa, or any other identity document of the accused person.
‘No identity document’
The Delhi High Court noted that the present case is of two foreigners from whom a commercial quantity of contraband was recovered.
It was found that there is no passport or visa, or any other identity document of the accused persons, with the help of which they could be tracked down to ensure that they face trial.
The high court examined the twin conditions under the NDPS Act. The conditions say that the prosecution must be allowed to oppose the bail application. It also states that the court must be satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accused is not guilty of the alleged offence.
The other condition is that the court must be satisfied that the accused is not likely to commit any such offence while on bail.
The Delhi High Court then said that the accused cannot even be granted bail after considering the twin conditions.
The allegation against the accused is that, based on secret information, a raid was conducted by the police in which he and his co-accused Emmanuel, both being Nigerian nationals, were apprehended on a two-wheeler scooter being driven by the accused.
After completion of procedural formalities, two parcels of heroin, one weighing 600 grams and the other weighing 45 grams, were recovered from the accused.
From the co-accused, one parcel containing 360 grams of heroin was recovered.
Later, the accused was arrested and has been in custody for around three months.
‘Scooty not traced, bag not produced’
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Anup Kr Das argued that according to the prosecution’s case, the parcels of contraband were kept in a black bag, and the said black bag was also seized by the investigation officer.
However, it was emphasised that the said black bag was not produced before the magistrate concerned at the time of drawing samples.
It was argued that the accused was arrested at 8:30 pm on May 21, 2022, but the complaint was received at the police station at 6:30 am on May 22, 2022.
It was also contended that the owner of the two-wheeler scooter allegedly being driven by the accused was not traced out.
The grounds of arrest were not furnished to the accused, the counsel pointed out.
‘No passport, visa, may flee’
Assistant public prosecutor Amit Ahlawat submitted that all arguments advanced on behalf of the accused are completely contrary to the record.
It is pointed out that the black bag was definitely produced before the magistrate, as would be reflected from photographs taken in the court.
Ahlawat also produced a copy of the application and order of first remand, which bears the signatures of the accused reflecting receipt of a copy of that application, which enlists the grounds.
It was submitted that the owner was also traced out and was examined by the investigation officer.
It was submitted that the accused was apprehended and not arrested at 8:30 pm on May 2, 2022, and the signed complaint forming the basis of FIR was received at the police station at 4 am on May 22, 2022.
He further added that the accused was arrested at 8:30 am on May 22, 2022.
It was also mentioned that despite extensive efforts, neither the passport nor the visa of the accused could be obtained, as even the concerned embassy and authority have no information about him, so it is submitted that if released on bail, he would flee.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More