‘Beyond getting high’: Delhi High Court denies bail to foreign national in heroin case, flags terror links in drug trade

The Delhi High Court said that peddling in such substances (drugs) is not just a matter of making someone ecstatic or ‘high’. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court recently denied bail to a foreign national in a heroin case, observing that it is not just a matter of making someone ecstatic or ‘high’, but the money involved in such peddling of drug trafficking has links to terrorism and affects the economy of the country.

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the bail application of a Nigerian, James, who was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

“While dealing with the cases pertaining to narcotics and psychotropic substances, the court has to keep in mind that peddling in such substances is not just a matter of making someone ecstatic or ‘high’. The money involved in such peddling has wide ramifications at the international level, including terrorism, apart from serious impacts on the overall economy of the country,” the Delhi High Court said in its March 28 order.