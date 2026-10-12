Jantar Mantar closed, no alternate site, says plea; Delhi High Court refuses urgent hearing

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to list urgently a petition which flagged that no alternative protest site has been designated after Jantar Mantar was closed for protests, saying it would be taken up on Tuesday instead.

Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre said the Supreme Court was already dealing with protest-related matters in which the Centre had been asked to respond.

Over the past week, the Cockroach Janta Party and Left student groups and parties, as well as Opposition leaders, have been staging protests around Central and South Delhi demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Delhi Police had imposed stringent curbs while denying permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, detaining hundreds who turned up for the protests including students, opposition leaders and advocates from the High Court and Supreme Court.

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An advocate, requesting that the plea be listed today, said, “The right to free speech has been quelled to a great extent… Jantar Mantar has been closed and no alternate site has been designated for today to protest. This is absolutely going to be a black day, we faced this in 1975 (when then PM Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency)…”

ACJ Sambre, however, said that the plea will be listed tomorrow.

Even as the counsel insisted on listing the matter for hearing today, ACJ Sambre said, “See, the Supreme Court is equally seized of the matter… Now when the SC is seized of it, to what extent can we (issue directions/intervene)?… so let’s see first (the SC proceedings).”

Hearing in SC

Meanwhile, at the Supreme Court, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned a plea over the anti-SIR protests in Delhi, highlighting that there are no prohibitory orders under BNSS Section 163 available in public domain and “senior advocates are being dragged through streets”.

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has listed the plea for tomorrow.

On the protests and related restrictions, he said democratic activities must take place smoothly, but there should be no obstruction to functioning of the top court. “I have appealed to protestors also… But the Supreme Court should not be dragged into any kind of this… And there should not be any impediment or obstruction in the functioning, in the movement of the lawyers, movement of the court staff, movement of the litigants,” he said.

NSUI president seeks probe into Oct 10 assault

In a related matter, ACJ Sambre also refused to list another plea by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar, who sought a “fair, independent and time-bound probe into a series of assaults committed in broad daylight” on October 10 at Connaught Place and on roads adjoining Jantar Mantar, for today, and said it will be listed tomorrow for hearing.

Jakhar sought that the accused persons be identified, further seeking that a probe into the assault by alleged “anti-social elements” be undertaken.

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Jakhar in his plea has highlighted that videos show groups of men in civil dress stationed at several points in and around CP and confronting persons who were arriving for the protest. The said persons were seen assaulting several persons, leading to violence on the footpath. Jakhar further stressed that in each of these incidents, “it is women bystanders and reporters” who are seen stepping in to protect those being assaulted, and not any person in authority.

Meanwhile, another bench of the Delhi HC has granted a day’s time for the Centre to take instructions on a plea by Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib challenging denial of permission to protest at Jantar Mantar.