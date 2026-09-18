Delhi High Court grants bail to Jagtar Johal in 7 NIA cases

Citing the inordinate delay by the prosecution in producing verifiable evidence, the Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Jagtar Singh Johal, a British national jailed for his alleged role in funding the Khalistan Liberation Force, which had carried out targeted killings in Punjab.

Johal, 38, was arrested in November 2017 when he arrived in Punjab to marry his fiancée. His trial was deferred numerous times. Later, in March 2025, he was acquitted in one case, which the prosecution did not challenge.

The latest verdict now clears the way for his release from jail, after being incarcerated for more than eight years.