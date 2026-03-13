Rs 1 lakh fine: Delhi High Court slams ‘completely frivolous’ plea filed to delay trial in MCD officer impersonation case

The petitioner, Anil Sharma, sought to examine four defence witnesses and was previously ordered to deposit Rs 50,000 by the trial court, the Delhi High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court recently dismissed a plea filed by a man facing trial for impersonating as a municipal corporation employee, observing it to be a “frivolous” petition filed to delay the trial, and directed him to pay Rs 1 lakh to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of the Rouse Avenue Courts.

Justice Girish Kathpalia was hearing the plea of Anil Dutt Sharma, who was seeking permission to summon and examine four important defence witnesses and was previously ordered to deposit Rs 50,000 by the trial court in February.

“The present petition is held to be not just devoid of merit, but completely frivolous and filed with oblique purposes of protracting the trial. Therefore, this writ petition…dismissed with cost of Rs 1,00,000/- to be deposited by the petitioner with DLSA, Central District, Rouse Avenue Courts, Delhi within one week,” the Delhi High Court said in its February 26 order.