Delhi High Court junks ‘unnatural sex’ FIR against man as ex-wife accepts Rs 20 lakh as settlement

The Delhi High Court noted that the couple had been granted a divorce by mutual consent in January. (AI-generated image)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a man and his father after his ex-wife, who had levelled allegations of cruelty and unnatural sex against them, accepted Rs 20 lakh as final settlement in the case.

Justice Manoj Jain was hearing a petition filed by the husband and quashed the First Information Report (FIR) and all consequential proceedings, subject to the petitioners depositing Rs 15,000 with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee within four weeks.

“In view of the settlement arrived at between the parties, continuing with criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose, especially when the dispute does not involve any public interest and is, primarily, private in nature. In any case, even the complainant does not wish to press any charges against the petitioners,” the May 14 order read.