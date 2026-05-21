Delhi High Court junks ‘unnatural sex’ FIR against man as ex-wife accepts Rs 20 lakh as settlement

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a man and his father after his ex-wife, who had levelled allegations of cruelty and unnatural sex against them, accepted Rs 20 lakh as final settlement in the case.
Justice Manoj Jain was hearing a petition filed by the husband and quashed the First Information Report (FIR) and all consequential proceedings, subject to the petitioners depositing Rs 15,000 with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee within four weeks.
“In view of the settlement arrived at between the parties, continuing with criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose, especially when the dispute does not involve any public interest and is, primarily, private in nature. In any case, even the complainant does not wish to press any charges against the petitioners,” the May 14 order read.
Justice Manoj Jain held that it was “appropriate” to quash the instant FIR to “secure the ends of justice”.
The man was seeking the quashing of FIR for the commission of offences of cruelty, breach of trust, outraging modesty, unnatural offences, criminal intimidation, along with all consequential proceedings arising therefrom, based on a compromise arrived at between the couple.
Divorced by mutual consent
The Delhi High Court noted that the wife was present in court along with her uncle and counsel, while the investigating officer was also present and identified her.
The court held that it was “appropriate” to quash the instant FIR to “secure the ends of justice”.
It noted that the couple is already divorced by way of mutual consent, and a decree was passed by the family court in January.
‘Inappropriately touched by father-in-law’
It was placed on record that the marriage between the estranged couple was solemnised in January 2019 according to Hindu rites and ceremonies. There was no child born from the wedlock.
On account of some matrimonial discord and temperamental differences, the wife reported the matter to the police, which resulted in the registration of said FIR.
While lodging the complaint, she alleged that her husband had indulged in unnatural sex and further claimed that her father-in-law had outraged her modesty by touching her inappropriately.
Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed, but it was pointed out that the charges are yet to be ascertained.
It was further added that when the matter was taken up by the magisterial court in June 2025, with the efforts made by the trial court, and after its interaction with the couple, they agreed to settle the matter.
Divorce, alimony
The couple got divorced by mutual consent in January this year. As per the terms of settlement, the wife agreed to accept a total sum of Rs 20 lakh towards her stridhan, alimony, and maintenance (past, present and future).
It was submitted by the wife that she has already received a sum of Rs 14 lakh, and the balance amount of Rs 6 lakh has been received by way of a demand draft. Following the settlement and compliance with its terms, the husband approached the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR.
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‘No objection’
Assistant public prosecutor Priyanka Dalal submitted that all the other matters about the marriage in question have already been withdrawn. It was further submitted that all the terms of the settlement have been duly adhered to.
The wife stated that she has entered into the said settlement out of her own free will, without any coercion and influence from any quarter, and therefore, she would have ‘no objection’ if the FIR in question is quashed.
The husband was represented by advocate Amit Sharma, along with advocates Abhishek Shrotriya and Garvesh Yadav.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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