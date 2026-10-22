Delhi High Court bans fake videos misusing renowned surgeon Dr Devi Shetty’s identity

The court was hearing a suit seeking protection of the cardiac surgeon's personality rights and his company's registered trademarks against alleged misuse in fake, AI-generated videos that put forth cures for diabetes, BP and other ailments.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 12:21 PM IST
Cardiac Surgeon Deepfake Social Media Legal NewsThe Delhi High Court observed that fake medical endorsements could mislead people into taking unverified medicines, putting public health at risk. (Image generated using AI)
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Delhi High Court has permanently restrained social media account operators from misusing a renowned cardiac surgeon’s identity in fabricated videos allegedly promoting medicines claiming to cure diabetes and high blood pressure. The court observed that such misuse could damage a doctor’s reputation and put members of the public at risk if they acted on unverified medical claims, believing a trusted surgeon backed them.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a suit filed by Dr Devi Shetty and a healthcare company founded by the surgeon against Facebook page operators, YouTube channel operators, Meta Platforms Inc, Google LLC and other parties. The court made absolute its earlier injunction and granted a permanent injunction against the operators responsible for the disputed content.

“The standing of plaintiff number 1 (Dr Shetty) in the field of cardiac surgery is borne out from the record, and he is clearly identifiable in the impugned content. More significantly, the misuse in the present case is not confined to the commercial appropriation of the persona of a well-known individual. The impugned content attributes to a cardiac surgeon claims of cures for diabetes, hypertension and other cardiac ailments which he never made. The resultant harm, therefore, does not stop at the reputation of plaintiff number 1 but extends to members of the public who may act upon such content,” the court said on October 5.

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The plaintiffs alleged that social media accounts had circulated fabricated audio-visual material using the surgeon’s identity, including through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. They argued that the videos infringed the surgeon’s personality rights and the hospital group’s trademarks while potentially misleading people seeking treatment for serious conditions.

Videos promoted diabetes, BP treatments

According to the complaint, a Facebook page called ‘Medicine Me’ allegedly uploaded a video on April 5, 2024, presented as a news telecast and depicting Dr Shetty promoting a drug claimed to cure Type II diabetes. Another page, QDD – Milano Nightlife TV, allegedly posted a video on April 12, 2024, portraying him as having formulated a medicine for high blood pressure.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Cardiac Surgeon Deepfake Social Media Legal News Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav observed that the fake videos attributed to Dr Devi Shetty statements that he never made, potentially harming the public.

A third Facebook page allegedly circulated a video promoting an alternative treatment for hypertension while displaying the surgeon’s healthcare company-registered N-1 device mark. The plaintiffs also complained about YouTube channels that uploaded videos in Hindi and Bengali purporting to offer health advice attributed to Dr Shetty.

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An email dated November 8, 2024, received by the hospital group’s chief marketing officer also featured in the court record. A member of the public had asked whether one video was authentic and expressed interest in trying the medication, believing it was backed by the surgeon. The court considered this evidence relevant to the potential public-health consequences.

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The court found that the videos attributed to Dr Shetty “statements which he never made” and used the surgeon’s identity and, in some instances, the hospital group’s registered trademarks to lend credibility to purported medicines and medical advice. It observed that the potential harm extended beyond the surgeon’s reputation to members of the public who might act on the content.

Earlier injunction against unauthorised use

On November 28, 2024, the high court had granted an ex parte interim injunction restraining the Facebook page and YouTube channel operators, along with unidentified persons, from exploiting Dr Shetty’s identity without his express written authorisation, including through AI and deepfake technology.

The court directed Meta and Google to remove the identified content and disclose available information about the operators in accordance with law. It also directed the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to issue necessary directions to telecom and internet service providers to block websites identified during the proceedings as violating the plaintiffs’ rights.

The court recorded that the interim directions had been complied with. The defendants who had been served did not file written statements, leaving no contesting defendant when the suit was decided. Taking note that courts cannot automatically grant a decree merely because defendants fail to file written statements, the high court said that the verified complaint, supporting affidavits and material on record sufficiently established the plaintiffs’ claims without requiring a trial.

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The court found that the unauthorised use of the surgeon‘s healthcare company’s registered marks, including the N-1 device mark and Narayana Health, suggested an association with the hospital group and its healthcare services. It held that the use amounted to trademark infringement under Section 29 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

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The judge allowed the plaintiffs to approach Meta and Google with details of subsequently discovered content connected to the dispute, supported by particulars and documents on affidavit. The platforms must independently examine such requests and act under their respective policies. If they do not act, the plaintiffs may approach the court for appropriate directions. The judgment does not order automatic removal of every future video.

The court granted a permanent injunction against defendants 1 to 8 and 13, and confirmed the relevant directions to Meta, Google and the government authorities. It reserved the request to declare the hospital group’s trademarks well-known because the relevant legal factors had not been examined. Claims for damages and costs were dismissed as not pressed.

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Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express (Digital), where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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