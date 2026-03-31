Even co-owner can evict: Delhi High Court draws curtains on 40-year shop tenancy

Delhi High Court news: Ruling in a dispute that began over six years ago, the Delhi High Court has upheld the eviction of a shop tenant who had occupied the premises since 1986, holding that a co-owner can independently seek possession and that technical objections based on notice or procedure cannot defeat substantive rights.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was hearing the second appeal of one Rajender Kumar Aggarwal, challenging the judgment dated September 9, 2022, which had upheld the trial court’s decree of possession in favour of the landlord, Bhimsen Sharma.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said there is no merit in the present regular second appeal and dismissed it.
“It is well settled that a co-owner is competent to maintain a suit for possession, recovery of rent against a tenant without impleading the other co-owners as parties. If any decree is passed in the suit in favour of the plaintiff, it does not disentitle or prejudice the rights of the other co-owners, who inter se have an absolute right to agitate in respect of their respective rights in appropriate proceedings,” the Delhi High Court said in its March 28 order.
The Delhi High Court noted that the father of the landlord, Bhimsen, had inducted the tenant.
The tenant denied that Bhimsen was a landlord, simply on the ground that after the demise of Girwar Pradhan, the rent was being paid to the other brother, namely, Ramesh Chand.
However, this assertion does not detract from the position that Bhimsen is also one of the sons and, therefore, a co-owner of the property.
The contention of the tenant that one of the sons of the landlord did not become the exclusive owner or landlord of the said property or that the tenancy continued exclusively under one of the sons, therefore, has no merit.
There is no merit in the present regular second appeal, which is hereby dismissed and disposed of accordingly.
Appearing for the tenant, advocate G S Narula contended that there was no admission of the landlord-tenant relationship between his client and the other party.
Another ground of appeal was that the trial court, as well as the appellate court, erroneously observed that the tenant had not placed on record any rent receipt to show payment of rent to Sharma, whereas it was the case of the tenant that no rent receipt was being issued.
It was also contended that the electricity bill in respect of the tenanted premises was installed in the name of Mool Chand Sharma and not Bhimsen Sharma, and that there was no basis to assume that he was the owner-landlord in respect of the said premises.
It is stated that the past conduct of the tenant has not been taken into consideration. He has been diligently following up the progress of the instant case, and it was only on account of the pandemic that he defaulted in his appearance.
It was asserted that it has not been taken into consideration that the tenant has been in possession of the tenanted shop since the year 1986 and has been sustaining his family from the earnings coming from it.
‘Not paid rent since 2018’
Appearing for the tenant, advocate R L Sharma submitted that the tenant was a regular defaulter in payment of rent and had not paid rent arrears since January 2018, despite repeated requests.
It was added that a legal notice dated November 2019 was served upon the tenant to seek payment of arrears of rent and to vacate the premises on or before December 2019, failing which he would be liable to pay damages at the rate of Rs 10,000 per month until the property is vacated.
It was contented that the said notice was returned with the remark “shop closed”.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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