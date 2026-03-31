Even co-owner can evict: Delhi High Court draws curtains on 40-year shop tenancy

The tenant’s contention that one of the sons of the landlord did not become the exclusive owner of the said property has no merit, the Delhi High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: Ruling in a dispute that began over six years ago, the Delhi High Court has upheld the eviction of a shop tenant who had occupied the premises since 1986, holding that a co-owner can independently seek possession and that technical objections based on notice or procedure cannot defeat substantive rights.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was hearing the second appeal of one Rajender Kumar Aggarwal, challenging the judgment dated September 9, 2022, which had upheld the trial court’s decree of possession in favour of the landlord, Bhimsen Sharma.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said there is no merit in the present regular second appeal and dismissed it. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said there is no merit in the present regular second appeal and dismissed it.

“It is well settled that a co-owner is competent to maintain a suit for possession, recovery of rent against a tenant without impleading the other co-owners as parties. If any decree is passed in the suit in favour of the plaintiff, it does not disentitle or prejudice the rights of the other co-owners, who inter se have an absolute right to agitate in respect of their respective rights in appropriate proceedings,” the Delhi High Court said in its March 28 order.